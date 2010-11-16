Bonfield: Faith in the farm

Fine food connoisseurs don't walk into Chicago's most trendy restaurants purposely seeking a taste of Bonfield, Chatsworth or Stelle. Still, that's what's happening more and more these day, thanks to the direct marketing efforts of local organic farmers.

"We're trying to keep up with the demand, but we're never going to be so big that we can be their only supplier," said Donna O'Shaughnessy, the wife and business partner of Keith Parrish at the South Pork Ranch in Chatsworth.

"The Old Town Social, The Bristol and five other restaurants and four grocery stores (all in Chicago) are keeping us real busy," she said. "They especially love our pork."

At Faith's Farm in Bonfield, organic entrepreneur Kim Snyder takes some of her grass-fed beef products to the Park Grill at Millennium Park in Chicago. Other products go to restaurants and she sells them at two farmers markets in the city.

"We hosted a special farm day here for 12 Chicago chefs," she said. "We wanted to show them the difference in our pasture-fed meat."

At Mint Creek Farm in Stelle, Harry and Gwen Carr started their business in 1992 with 50 acres of pasture and a small herd of sheep. Today, Chicago-area demand has encouraged them to add another 70 acres and grow the herd to around 800 head.

"We're selling to about 50 different (Chicago) restaurants on a rotating basis," said Harry. "We still sell it around here, but locals didn't seem too interested. I consider mutton to be one of our best products, but if you mention mutton around here, people look at you like you're crazy."

So, the Carrs have sought out the Chicago farmers markets, where pockets of Jewish, Mid-Eastern and British customers really appreciate lamb. They have also found a larger market for the goat products they are now offering.

"We're hardly breaking even (financially), but we branched out to goats (about 100 head), some Angus beef (around 50), pigs (about 50) and turkeys," he said. "We sold out of turkey for Thanksgiving (about 200), but we'll have another 150 for Christmas."

Despite the popularity of their products, Snyder said the farm is still "treading water" financially.

"We had some infertility problems with the pigs, and that was a setback," she said. "But this is my passion and my lifestyle. It's not just a job for me."

Snyder quit a high-tech corporate position to manage her 32-acre farm. She said her goal is to keep her farm at 10 head of cattle, 60 hogs, 500 chickens and 100 turkeys.

The South Pork Ranch (formerly called Green Acres Farm) includes 50 acres that pastures 60 beef and dairy cows, 80 pigs (including 15 of the rare Red Waddle breed), three bee hives and a yard full of chickens.

"We've got a van now for all our trips delivering in Chicago," said O'Shaughnessy. "But we have investors now. People who wanted to invest -- away from Wall Street -- in something real."

She noted that she recently resigned her nursing position to go full-time at their busy farm. "It's a real leap of faith," she said.