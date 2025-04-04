Standoff ends in arrest of Onarga man

ONARGA – A traffic stop by Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police Thursday ended up with a man’s arrest and an explosive device being rendered safe.

During the traffic stop on West Lincoln Avenue in Onarga, 39-year-old James Nelson, of Onarga, was identified as a front-seat passenger by the officer who they knew to be wanted on an outstanding Iroquois County felony arrest warrant for aggravated fleeing and eluding, Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police said in a news release.

Nelson is alleged to have refused to get out of the vehicle when asked, police said.

As the officer tried to take Nelson into custody, he reached into the backseat and produced an object he claimed to be a bomb and threatened to detonate before running into a nearby home, police said.

Officers surrounded the home and requested assistance from the East Central Illinois Bomb Squad and the Kankakee County Emergency Response Team.

During a search of the residence Nelson was discovered hiding in the attic and was taken into custody.

Nelson was taken to Iroquois Memorial Hospital for treatment of injuries sustained during his arrest. He remains hospitalized, police said.

The bomb squad conducted a search of the residence, at which time they located the item allegedly possessed by Nelson in the traffic stop. The item in question was confirmed to be an explosive device and was ultimately rendered safe, the police said.

Upon his release from the hospital, Nelson faces charges of possession of explosives or explosive or incendiary devices and aggravated battery of a peace officer, police said.

Additional agencies assisting the sheriff’s office at the scene included the Illinois State Police and Illinois Conservation Police.