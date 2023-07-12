Kankakee teen shot, killed on Tuesday near Pioneer Park

KANKAKEE — A Kankakee High School student was shot and killed Tuesday on the north side of Kankakee, Kankakee police said in a release.

Kimoni Franks, 16, was going to be a junior at Kankakee High School. He had four siblings.

He was a member of the school’s football team and played for the Kankakee Colts youth program.

“He had no referrals, no issues, no concerns,” Kankakee School Superintendent Genevra Walters said.

Kankakee police said in the release at 10:15 p.m. Tuesday officers were dispatched to the 700 block of North Park Avenue in reference to multiple shots fired.

Upon arrival, officers located Franks lying on the sidewalk near the intersection of North Park Avenue and East Birch Street, which is near Pioneer Park, according to the release.

Kankakee Fire Department personnel responded to the scene, the release said.

Franks died at the scene as a result of his injuries.

Investigators are continuing to canvass the neighborhood for witnesses and video surveillance, according to the release.

Kankakee police are currently following up on all leads and requests the community’s help with apprehending the suspect responsible for this heinous crime, the release said.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Kankakee Police Department at 815-933-0426.

The Kankakee County Coroner’s Office is assisting the Kankakee police with the investigation.

There have been five homicides this year, according to statistics kept by the coroner’s office.

<strong>ANOTHER JUVENILE SHOT</strong>

This past Friday, a 14-year-old male suffered non-life-threatening injuries after he was shot three times in the 400 block of North Evergreen Avenue.

The victim was treated for his injuries and ultimately released, according to Kankakee police.

Kankakee police said they responded to a report of shots fired. Later they were called to a Kankakee hospital for a gunshot victim.

An officer learned the victim was walking north in the 400 block of North Evergreen Avenue when an unknown subject fired several rounds at him, the report said.

He ran to a nearby house and was transported to the hospital by a family member, the report said.

On Sunday at 5 p.m., a community meeting to stop the violence is set at the high school, located at 1200 West Jeffery Street.

For more information about the meeting, contact Seaborn Billings (815-214-1957).