Riverside expands Coal City campus

In a continued effort to offer convenient and high-quality care to the community, Riverside Healthcare in Kankakee recently expanded its Coal City campus at 5775 E. Route 113.

The expansion adds cancer care and physical therapy, along with other services, and has doubled the size of the facility. The space features exam rooms, a pharmacy and chemotherapy bays, and offers new and expanded services in Coal City, including physical therapy, cancer care and more.

The facility serves Coal City, Diamond, Braidwood and surrounding communities with health care services designed around patients’ needs.

“This expansion is part of Riverside Healthcare’s commitment to bringing the best care possible to the communities, patients and families we serve,” Riverside Healthcare President and CEO Phil Kambic said. “We are thrilled to be able to offer more services to our patients in Coal City and the surrounding areas within this dynamic space.”

The expanded services include oncology and infusion (chemotherapy, medication, education and coordinated care with the entire medical team), physical therapy, heart care (rhythm monitoring, diagnostic testing, prevention and ongoing care management) and a new primary care provider with expanded hours.

Specialty services include podiatry, cardiology, rheumatology, electrophysiology and neurosurgery.

The Coal City campus is open from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, and from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. For information, call 815-634-0100 or visit riversidehealthcare.org/coalcity.