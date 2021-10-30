Briefcase: Riverside Healthcare expands team of podiatry specialists

Riverside Healthcare recently announced the addition of <strong>Dr. Faizan Bade</strong>r, a board-qualified foot and ankle surgeon to its team of podiatry specialists in Bourbonnais.

Before joining Riverside, Bader practiced podiatry at AMITA St. Mary’s and Elizabeth Medical Center in Chicago.

Bader completed his doctor of podiatric medicine at Temple University in Philadelphia, Pa. He then completed his podiatric medicine and surgical residency at Hackensack Meridian Health Palisades Medical Center in North Bergen, N.J.

In addition to his education, Bader has contributed to several published works and research projects. He also volunteers at organizations by providing foot screenings to the community.

Bader is accepting new patients at Riverside Medical Group Podiatry Specialists at 100 Riverside Drive in Bourbonnais. To schedule an appointment, call 815-935-2991.

For more information, visit riversidehealtcare.org.