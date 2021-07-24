Briefcase: Riverside adds new psychiatric specialist

Riverside Healthcare recently announced the addition of <strong>Dr. Olatola Iyi-Ojo</strong> to its team of psychiatric specialists in Kankakee.

Iyi-Ojo completed a bachelor of medicine and surgery at the University of Ibadan in Ibadan, Nigeria, followed by her master of public health at the Imperial College of London in London, United Kingdom.

She then completed her psychiatry internship and general psychiatry residency at Saint Elizabeth’s Medical Center at Tufts University School of Medicine in Boston, Mass., where she served as psychiatry chief resident.

In addition to her education, Iyi-Ojo has psychiatric research experience and several published works. She is also a native speaker of English and Yoruba.

Iyi-Ojo will be seeing patients at Riverside Psychiatric Specialists at 400 N. Wall St. Suite B402 in Kankakee.