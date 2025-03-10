2 injured in Iroquois County crash

CLIFTON - Two people were transported to an area hospital for treatment following a Saturday crash involving a passenger vehicle and a semi-tractor trailer in Iroquois County.

According to Illinois State Police Troop 5, the crash occurred at 10:26 a.m. Saturday on U.S. Route 45/52 just north of Iroquois County East 2700N Road.

A preliminary investigation indicates the passenger vehicle rolled over and came to a stop on its side. One of the passengers injured was transported to the hospital with serious injuries, ISP Troop 5 said in a release.

U.S Route 45/52 Route was shut down between County Roads 2700N and 2750N and reopened at approximately 4:23 p.m. There is no further information, ISP Troop 5 said in a release.