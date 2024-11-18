'Ordinary Dads' to host Christmas concert in Aroma Park to benefit adoption fund

A group of ‘Ordinary Dads’ are putting on a show in support of a good cause.

A Christmas Choral Concert will be held by the musical group at 5 p.m. on Dec. 8 at the Aroma Park United Methodist Church at 210 W. 3rd St. in Aroma Park.

The concert will feature 16 ordinary dads hoping to make an extraordinary difference by performing live holiday tunes to raise donations for the <a href="https://www.gofundme.com/f/wieringa-adoption" target="_blank">Natalee and David Wieringa Adoption Fund</a>.

The Wieringas are the son and daughter-in-law of event organizer and original Ordinary Dads member, Jeff Cross, of Aroma Park.

Adoption costs can reach over $50,000 and every dollar raised will go directly to supporting their dream of becoming first-time parents, Cross said.

Doors open at 4:30 p.m. and the concert starts at 5 p.m. There will be light refreshments.

Cross said the group’s mission is to set a good example and spread a bit of holiday cheer.

“We’re trying to be leaders for our kids and grandkids,” Cross said. “Ultimately we want [people] to leave in the Christmas spirit.”

“You can get a lot of joy just by showing up and supporting people who need it,” he said.

Last year, the musical group created a six-song digital album to benefit a girl going through cancer, raising $2,500.

This year, another digital album featuring seven new songs by the Ordinary Dads is being recorded at Olivet Nazarene University. It will be released this year on the day of the concert, Dec. 8.

Those interested can receive a copy of the album by making a donation at the event or by sending a donation to Jeff Cross’ Venmo, @jeffcross22. For questions, call or text 815-530-7939.

The Wieringa’s adoption fund can be found at <a href="https://www.gofundme.com/f/wieringa-adoption" target="_blank">www.gofundme.com/f/wieringa-adoption</a>.

Currently at $41,775, the couple has until Feb. 5 to reach their $59,000 goal.