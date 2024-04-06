Hartley 50th Anniversary

Bill and Paulette Hartley will be celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary during the eclipse weekend with family and friends in their home in Eddyville. There will be an open house at 11 a.m. April 8, the day of the eclipse, in their home, hosted by their children.

Bill married the former Paulette Hofer on April 19, 1974, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Bradley. The couple has two children: Heath Hartley, of Shelbyville, Ind.; and Heather (Darren) Ferrell, of Marion. They also have one grandchild, Abner Hartley.