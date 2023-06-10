Beecher 200U honors staff with end-of-year assembly

Daily Journal staff report

Beecher School District 200U concluded another school year last week with a staff recognition assembly honoring retirees Beth Hayhurst, with 28 years as an elementary school teacher; and Marcia Blouin, with 18 years as a district art teacher.

Also, there was special recognition for the following teachers with 30-plus years of service: Melissa Ohlendorf with 35 1/2 years and Kerry Pikal and Tiffany Serafin with 30 years each.

“Their many years of service are a true testimony to the dedication to 200U and the Beecher community, and they are truly valued for their contributions,” the district said in a statement.

Other service awards included Nathan Schwarzentraub and Terri Waterman, with 15 years of service each; Barb Becker, Theresa Ledford and Steve Sarsany, with 10 years of service each; and Linsey Berger, Mary Burdick, Janette Chose, Dr. Jack Gaham and Barb Swanson, with five years of service each.

“Beecher Community Unit School District 200U wishes to thank each of these individuals, all who contribute to the success of 200U and in helping to make a difference in the lives of our children and in making Beecher a great place to be,” the statement continued.