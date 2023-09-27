BEST BITES: Good Vibrations Bar & Restaurant serves up lots of bacon

If You Go Good Vibrations Bar & Restaurant is at 1680 W. Station St., Kankakee. Call 815-933-4335 for more information, and check out the Facebook page for specials and updates.

As The Beach Boys famously sang, “I’m pickin’ up good vibrations.”

I picked up some good food from Good Vibrations Bar & Restaurant, where the spirit of The Beach Boys’ iconic song comes to life. Just as the song’s lyrics promise, this establishment is all about good vibrations that’ll have you feeling excited and alive.

I recently had the pleasure of dining at Good Vibrations Bar & Restaurant in Kankakee and, let me tell you, it’s truly a hidden gem that lives up to its reputation as “a hidden gem not many know about.” After hearing rave reviews from friends and seeing their enticing posts on Facebook, I couldn’t resist the temptation to check it out.

I’m thrilled to report my visit exceeded all expectations.

I ordered the Good Vibes Melt, a juicy burger with caramelized onions and Swiss cheese on marble rye, a combination that was hard to resist. After my first bite, I could feel the juices running down my chin, a testament to how perfectly cooked and flavorful that burger was. The fries were crispy and hot.

The chef, Jared, recommends “The Republican” as a must-try. The crispiness of the bacon, fresh lettuce and tomatoes, and the sweet and tangy honey mustard paired with Swiss cheese would create a harmonious balance of tastes and textures.

Good Vibrations is the perfect place to gather with friends and enjoy some sports action. Snacks include loaded chili cheese fries, chicken wings and twisted tomato bread — classic favorites for sports bar fare.

They know how to elevate classic bar snacks with a delicious twist, especially with bacon-themed dishes. The bacontizzers are absolutely mouthwatering.

How about Barbecue Bacon-Wrapped Shrimp? Combining the smoky flavor of bacon with succulent shrimp and a barbecue glaze is a flavor explosion waiting to happen. The savory bacon wrapped around tender shrimp is a match made in culinary heaven.

Or the Bacon-Stuffed Mushrooms — stuffed mushrooms are a delightful appetizer, and when you add bacon into the mix, it takes it to a whole new level. The rich, earthy flavor of mushrooms paired with the smokiness of bacon is a winning combination.

This is something different: Candied Bacon Satay Chicken and Pineapple, a dish that is a fusion of sweet and savory flavors. It’s a combination of candied bacon, tender chicken and the tropical sweetness of pineapple.

These bacontizzers speak to the creativity and culinary expertise of the chef. They add a unique and flavorful twist to the typical bar snack offerings, making it an even more enticing place to gather with friends and enjoy good food while watching sports. Evidently, this restaurant takes classic dishes and gives them a delightful spin.

Good Vibrations offers a great selection of burgers and gives them unique names inspired by the history of Kankakee. This adds a local touch to the dining experience and makes each burger feel like a piece of culinary history. Try the Yesteryear, Majestic Hoagie, Buffalo’d Beckman or the Koerner Philly Wrap.

The burgers are made from ground chuck and hand-patted, which is a testament to the dedication to quality and taste at Good Vibrations.

If you want carry-out, you also can enjoy a drink from the adjacent pub while waiting for your food in the cafe, which is a clever and convenient idea.

Whether you want to dine in, carry out or simply want to enjoy a drink from the adjacent pub, it’s a nice place to be.

So, whether you’re here for the food, the drinks or simply to soak up the positive vibes, get ready to “pick up good vibrations” at Good Vibrations Bar & Restaurant. I highly recommend the food!

Good Vibrations Bar & Restaurant is at 1680 W. Station St., Kankakee. Call 815-933-4335 for more information, and check out the Facebook page for specials and updates.