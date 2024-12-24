Church Briefs: Dec. 24, 2024

<strong>Christ Jesus Ministries, Life House of Kankakee County</strong>

Christ Jesus Ministries, Life House of Kankakee County will celebrate their 4th year anniversary on Sunday, Dec. 29 at 11 a.m. located at 1230 S. East Ave., Kankakee. Speaker is Minister Darice R. Smith, wife of Pastor James K. Smith.

<strong>True Vine Church of God in Christ</strong>

There will be a re-dedication service on Sunday, Dec. 29 at 4 p.m. at 600 S. Harrison Ave. Missionary Mattie Lane is Overseer. Elder Earl Hicks is Pastor. Bishop James C. Austin is Jurisdictional Prelate. Dr. Mother Mary T. Kincaid is Supervisor Of Women. Pastor Abram Lane is Founder.

<strong>Grace Community United Methodist Church</strong>

Located at 735 Main St. NW, Bourbonnais, on Dec. 24 there will be Christmas Eve Candlelight Worship with Communion at 6 p.m. On Dec. 25, Christmas day, celebrate Jesus’ birthday with your family.

<strong>St. Rose of Lima Chapel</strong>

Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament is held at St. Rose every Wednesday afternoon from 3-5 p.m. The rosary is recited at 2:30 p.m. every Wednesday also. Enter through the west door under the canopy. All are welcome.

<strong>Peoples Church</strong>

At Peoples Church, 6644 N. 1000 W. Road (Career Center Road) in Bourbonnais, on Dec. 24 at 4 p.m., there will be Christmas Eve communion service.

