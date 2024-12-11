Church Briefs: Dec. 11, 2024

<strong>Asbury United Methodist Church</strong>

The music department of Asbury United Methodist Church in Kankakee presents The Joy of Christmas at 10:30 a.m. on Dec. 15.

The program will include the Chancel Choir, the Asbury Ringers bell choir, the Instruments of Praise players and a recorder ensemble all performing seasonal and Christmas selections.

Asbury Methodist Church is at 196 S. Harrison Ave in Kankakee. For more information, call the church office at 815-933-4408.

<strong>Bonfield Evangelical</strong>

Bonfield Evangelical will have their Children’s Sunday School Program during worship service 10 a.m. on Dec. 15.

People are also invited to Christmas With The Chosen on Sunday Dec. 22 at 4 p.m.

<strong>Risen Savior Lutheran Church</strong>

At 1881 W. Division St. in Manteno, there will be a Christmas Cookie Walk and Bake Sale, and Craft Fair from 9 a.m. to noon on Dec. 14.

<strong>Donovan United Methodist Church</strong>

The Donovan United Methodist Church will be celebrating their Swedish Heritage at 10:30 a.m. on Dec. 15. The congregation will honor St. Lucia as she marks the appearance at the beginning of the service.

They will honor their Swedish families as they share their heritage during the service. Coffee and Swedish foods will be served after the celebration of Worship. Everyone is welcome to attend.

<strong>Grace Community United Methodist Church</strong>

Located at 735 Main St. NW, Bourbonnais, there will be Worship service on Dec. 21 at 5 p.m. and Dec. 22 at 10 a.m. On Dec. 24, there will be Christmas Eve Candlelight Worship with Communion at 6 p.m. On Dec. 25, Christmas day, celebrate Jesus’ birthday with your family.

<strong>St. Rose of Lima Chapel</strong>

Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament is held at St. Rose every Wednesday afternoon from 3-5 p.m. The rosary is recited at 2:30 p.m. every Wednesday also. Enter through the west door under the canopy. All are welcome.

<strong>Peoples Church</strong>

At Peoples Church, 6644 N. 1000 W. Road (Career Center Road) in Bourbonnais, there will be a Kids Christmas program on Dec. 15 at 10 a.m. On Dec. 24 at 4 p.m., there will be Christmas Eve communion service.

