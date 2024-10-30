Church Briefs: Oct. 30, 2024

<strong>Sheldon United Methodist Church’s rummage sale</strong>

There will be a large Thanksgiving/Christmas rummage sale from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 1 and 2 at Sheldon United Methodist Church, 480 N. 5th St., Sheldon, in the church basement. A bake sale and lunch also will be on both days, with a bag sale for books and clothing.

<strong>St. Patrick’s Church Harvest Social/card party</strong>

This year’s St. Patrick’s Church Harvest Social and Card Party will be held at 11:30 a.m. Oct. 30 at the Wilton Center Community Building, 14355 W. Joliet Road, Manhattan. Tickets cost $10 each, and lunch will be served. There will be door prizes and a split-the-pot raffle.

