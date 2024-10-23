Church Briefs: Oct. 23, 2024

<strong>Mass at St. Rose of Lima Chapel</strong>

St. Rose of Lima Chapel, 486 W. Merchant St., Kankakee, will hold monthly Mass at 6 p.m. on Oct. 25. Enter through the west door under the canopy. The elevator is nearby. All are welcome.

Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament is held at St. Rose every Wednesday afternoon from 3-5 p.m. The rosary is recited at 2:30 p.m. Enter through the west door under the canopy.

<strong>Morning Star Baptist Church Fall Festival</strong>

At 525 N. Harrison Ave on Oct. 26 from 3 to 6 p.m. there will be a Family Fall Festival. There will be candy, refreshments, hot dogs and s’mores. Recommended ages are 4 to 10 years old. Parent or guardian must be in attendance.

<strong>Sheldon United Methodist Church’s rummage sale</strong>

There will be a large Thanksgiving/Christmas rummage sale on Nov. 1 and 2 in the church basement at Sheldon United Methodist Church, 480 N. 5th St., Sheldon from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on both days. The bake sale and lunch will be on both days. There will also be a bag sale for books and clothing.

<strong>St. Patrick’s Church Harvest Social/card party</strong>

This year’s St. Patrick’s Church Harvest Social and Card Party will be held at 11:30 a.m. Oct. 30 at the Wilton Center Community Building, 14355 W. Joliet Road, Manhattan. Tickets cost $10 each, and lunch will be served. There will be door prizes and a split-the-pot raffle.

— Daily Journal staff report