Church Briefs: Oct. 9, 2024

<strong>Holiday Missions Sale at Grace UMC</strong>

From 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 10, 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Oct. 11 and 7:30 a.m. to noon Oct. 12 at Grace Community United Methodist Church, 735 Main St. NW, Bourbonnais, the church Missions Group is holding a sale as well as selling baked goods.

<strong>2024 Public Square Rosary Rally</strong>

At noon Oct. 12 at St. Margaret Mary Church on Main Street in Herscher, will be the 2024 Public Square Rosary Rally. The community is invited to pray for the nation. Bring a lawn chair.

For more information, call Cindy Gagnon at 815-933-4077; Rhonda Berns at 815-426-5015; Kathy Meli at 815-928-8988.

<strong>Manteno All-Church Musicfest</strong>

At 6 p.m. Oct. 12 at First Baptist Church, 300 E. Third St., Manteno, there will be an interfaith, all-church music festival to benefit the Manteno Food Pantry.

A free-will offering will be taken and its asked that attendees bring a non-perishable food item for the pantry. Refreshments will be served following.

<strong>Lasagna Dinners To-Go</strong>

The United Women of Faith of Asbury United Methodist Church in Kankakee are selling Lasagna To-Go Dinners from 4 to 6 p.m. Oct. 17.

Dinners include two pieces of lasagna and breadsticks and cost $15.

Pre-orders are recommended. You can order online at <a href="https://www.kasbury.org" target="_blank">kasbury.org</a> or by calling 815-933-4408 by Oct. 13.

Checks should be payable to UWF and mailed to Asbury at 196 S. Harrison Ave., Kankakee, IL 60901.

For more information, call the church at 815-933-4408.

<strong>St. Patrick’s Church Harvest Social/card party</strong>

This year’s St. Patrick’s Church Harvest Social and Card Party will be held at 11:30 a.m. Oct. 30 at the Wilton Center Community Building, 14355 W. Joliet Road, Manhattan. Tickets cost $10 each, and lunch will be served. There will be door prizes and a split-the-pot raffle.