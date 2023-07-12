New pastor appointed to St. Mark UMC, Wesley UMC

St. Mark United Methodist Church, Kankakee, and Wesley United Methodist Church, Bradley, have announced the appointment of Rev. Dr. Enrico R. Esguerra, an ordained elder of the United Methodist Church. Esguerra comes to the area from Goreville and Creal Springs United Methodist Church in Southern Illinois.

Going by “Pastor Rico,” the reverend served the United Methodist Church in the Philippines for almost 25 years and in the United States for almost five years. He finished his Bachelor of Science in commerce, majoring in accounting at San Sebastian College, Manila, and continued his education by completing his Master of Business Administration at Philippine Christian University in Dasmarinas City, Philippines.

He entered the ministry in 1995 and completed his theological studies with a Master of Divinity with High Honors in 2001 then finished his Doctor of Ministry in 2014 from Union Theological Seminary, Philippines. Pastor Rico served as an associate pastor; an administrative pastor; administrative assistant to Bishop Rodolfo A. Juan, of the Manila Episcopal Area of the Philippines Central Conference; and as a District Superintendent of the Northwest Metro Manila District of the Philippines Annual Conference before coming to the United States to serve the congregations at Goreville UMC and Creal Springs UMC.

Pastor Rico is married to Myra D. Esguerra. They have three children: Henrick August, Enrico Micah and Marie Adelaine. The entire family is blessed with the gift of music.

“Wesley United Methodist Church and St. Mark United Methodist Church look forward to not only worshiping with Pastor Rico and his family but also working alongside of him as we reach out to the community in the love and kindness of God,” the churches said in a news release.

