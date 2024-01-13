Gross continues receiving community support

Friends and community members continue to show support for Lauren Gross, a 28-year-old Bradley resident with Spinal Muscular Atrophy needing round-the-clock care.

“[24/7 nursing] isn’t always available though, so my dad has to take care of me and can’t sustain an income,” Gross explained in an email, adding the family is seeking help with basic necessities.

“This year has been difficult for me. Especially since I’ve been hospitalized a few times.”

The family has a GoFundMe page set up, which, as of Thursday, has raised $4,915 of the $15,000 goal. The amount raised so far has come from 39 donations.

Discussing SMA in the GoFundMe’s description, Gross said, “It basically means that I can’t move because none of my muscles work, including my lungs. I have to be on life support 24/7, otherwise I wouldn’t be here.”

In 2014, Lauren and her father, David, were able to purchase a specialized van used to transport Lauren to appointments. Thanks to the generosity of more than 820 donations through GoFundMe, they raised $61,494.

Now, about 10 years after the purchase, maintenance is needed for the van, which is another catalyst behind the new GoFundMe page.