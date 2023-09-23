Watseka director sets theatrical premiere for 'The Woodmen'

Director Joshua Brucker, based out of Watseka, has directed his next found-footage feature film, “The Woodmen.”

The premiere of “The Woodmen” will be at 7 p.m. Oct. 27 in Hoopeston. The Little Lorraine Theater will host the event and movie-goers can expect to have members of the cast and crew available for questions after the showing. The film will also screen at 7 p.m. the following day. Advance tickets are available at thelorrainetheatre.com/tickets. Ticket price includes popcorn and a drink, free refills, appetizers and a mini poster souvenir.

“The filmmaking journey has been so much fun. From originating the concept to shooting in the woods and now here we are ready to show the world,” said Brucker.

“We can’t wait to share ‘The Woodmen’ with horror fans. I’m excited to have the opportunity to showcase this film for the community that I’ve been a part of for many, many years.”

Worldwide release plans for “The Woodmen” will be announced soon. More information, including a teaser trailer, can be found at <a href="https://www.thewoodmenfilm.com" target="_blank">thewoodmenfilm.com</a>.

After a successful crowdfunding campaign, Brucker, cast and crew filmed “The Woodmen” in June 2023 in Blue Ridge, Ga.

The film follows three individuals who find themselves in a fight for their lives as they attempt to escape from a clan of feral humans that call the Great Smoky Mountains home. Together, they battle the cunning and elusive adversary that wants nothing more than to protect their land with deadly and savage force.

“The Woodmen” stars Anna Clary (“Late Checkout”) and Dan Grogan (“The Mutilator 2”), who portray the main protagonists as they attempt to make it off the mountainside alive. Clary plays Dawn Becker, a fitness content creator on a personal, emotionally driven mission into the Great Smoky Mountains. Grogan plays Dr. Scott Laroche, an anthropologist on the hunt for evidence of the existence of feral humans. Actor Hunter Nino plays park service ranger Ben Logan, who cautiously agrees to accompany Dr. Scott Laroche on his task.

Horror favorites L. C. Holt (“You’re Next,” “V/H/S 2”), Nancy Anne Ridder (“Scream”) and Leonora Scelfo (“Scream”) also support the leading cast.

The clan of feral humans is portrayed by Cody Vinson, Bryden DiGennaro and Chiko Mendez. Other supporting cast members include Connor Flynn and Bailey Herrington.

“The Woodmen” was produced by Gray Sky Pictures, Horror Dadz Productions and 105ive Films: Horror Lab.

Brucker is an independent filmmaker and screenwriter. He was born in Kankakee and studied history at Eastern Illinois University. He is a founding member of Horror Dadz Productions. Brucker’s first film, “Mothman,” was released in 2022. He resides in Watseka with his fiancée and four children.