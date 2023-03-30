'Unstable' doubles down on Hollywood nepotism

A workplace comedy about a son trying to get out of the shadow of his famous father, the Netflix series “Unstable” is cast to match its subject.

Rob Lowe plays biotech entrepreneur Ellis Dragon, a genius who has careened from a “do no evil and save the world” ethos to an emotional breakdown. His much more down-to-earth son, Logan (Rob’s son, John Owen Lowe), has the impossible task of repairing his frayed relationship with his father, saving the company from his dad’s erratic behavior and at the same time escaping the shadow of his famous name. And you thought nepo kids had all the fun?

Look for Fred Armisen (“Portlandia”) as Dragon’s not-so-stable therapist.

• Why has hip hop conquered the world? Why has it endured, and how long will its influence last? Has the genre changed, and can it evolve? These and other questions are the point of “Rap Caviar Presents,” a seven-episode docuseries now streaming on Hulu. All seven episodes now are available.

The series takes its name from Rap Caviar, a popular Spotify playlist that has been a go-to resource for new and popular sounds since 2015.

“Rap Caviar” begins with an introductory profile of the artist Tyler, the Creator and a discussion of his image and style, which defy many of the stereotypes of hyper-violent masculinity that for decades have been used to market the music. In addition to Tyler, artist profiles include City Girls, Jack Harlow, Polo G, Roddy Ricch, Coi Leray and others.

• After decades of drought, Lake Mead yields evidence of a cold case from 1982 — the body of a young girl shot execution-style outside of her church, on “CSI: Vegas” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-14). Regina Taylor guest-stars as the victim’s mother. The episode also features the return of Greg Sanders (Eric Szmanda), who appeared in the original incarnation of “CSI.”

• Connie Nielsen (“Gladiator”) stars in the limited series “The Dreamer: Becoming Karen Blixen,” streaming on Viaplay, the newly introduced platform featuring Scandinavian content. The series begins in the 1930s, when a divorced and penniless Blixen returns to Denmark from East Africa and struggles to define herself as an independent woman in a traditional society. Blixen is better known by her pen name, Isak Dinesen, author of “Out of Africa.”

TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

• A livestream turns deadly on “Station 19” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-14).

• The hospital goes into lockdown on “Grey’s Anatomy” (8 p.m., ABC, TV-14).

• An academic striver vows not to let social rites get in the way of her Ivy League dreams in the 2023 teen romantic comedy “Prom Pact” (7 p.m., Disney).

• A magazine cover girl sets out to discover the identity of the secretive photographer who made her famous in the 2023 romance “A Picture of Her” (7 p.m., Hallmark, TV-G).

• A sicko who drugs women’s drinks might be closer to the precinct house than expected on “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” (8 p.m., NBC, TV-14).

• Rumors of an upstart newspaper spread on the season finale of “Alaska Daily” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-14).

CULT CHOICE

A careless playboy (Rock Hudson) dedicates his life to medicine and preachy personal atonement after blinding a woman (Jane Wyman) in the accident that killed her husband in director Douglas Sirk’s 1954 melodrama “Magnificent Obsession” (7 p.m., TCM, TV-G). Both stars would team up with Sirk a year later in the similarly philosophical Technicolor romance “All That Heaven Allows.”

SERIES NOTES

Missy hits the road on “Young Sheldon” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... A public defender’s last case on “Law & Order” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-14) ... An international menu on “Next Level Chef” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... A visit from Alberta’s heir on “Ghosts” (7:30 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... Jury duty can be murder on “So Help Me Todd” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... The gang tries to capture a noisy peacock on “Animal Control” (8 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... Zoey’s spontaneous smooch on “Call Me Kat” (8:30 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... A missing-person case uncovers a child trafficking ring on “Law & Order: Organized Crime” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14).

LATE NIGHT

Brooke Shields, Clint Smith and Weyes Blood are booked on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (10:35 p.m., CBS) ... Jimmy Fallon welcomes Edward Norton, Ego Nwodim and Parker McCollum on “The Tonight Show” (10:34 p.m., NBC) ... Viola Davis, Julius Tennon, Brett Goldstein and Daniel Caesar appear on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” (10:35 p.m., ABC) ... Taron Egerton and Maude Apatow visit “Late Night With Seth Meyers” (11:37 p.m., NBC) ... Kevin Bacon, Kyra Sedgwick and Dustin Nickerson appear on “The Late Late Show With James Corden” (11:37 p.m., CBS).