Community Calendar & Best Bets: Week of Sept. 14-20

<strong>Good Shepherd Manor's Fall Festival</strong>

From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Good Shepherd Manor will host the 31st Annual Fall Festival. The event will take place at 4129 N. State Rt. 1-17, Momence.

The event will feature a Fun & Games Area, which has children and adult-sized games plus face painting, a petting zoo, pony rides and more. Walkways are available for individuals with mobility challenges. Bingo also has wheelchair accessible seating.

The GSM Resident Revue will perform its annual live show, followed by three hours of live music from The Silhouettes.

The annual Cash Raffle will take place, and tickets cost $25 each, with a limit of 800 tickets being sold. First prize is $5,000; second prize is $2,000; and third, fourth and fifth prizes are $500 each.

There is no admission or parking fees for the event. For more information, call 815-472-3700.

<strong>Half Paddy Fest</strong>

Friday and Saturday at St. Patrick's Church, 428 S. Indiana Ave., Kankakee, the Half Paddy Festival will celebrate 100 years of Bishop McNamara.

At 5 p.m. Friday will be Irish music followed by a 6:30 p.m. performance by Railway Gamblers and a 9 p.m. performance by the South Side Social Club.

At 2 p.m. Saturday is the teen open mic, at 5 p.m. is Kedabra, 6 p.m. is Gavin Coyle, 7 p.m. is Hatfield Sisters and 9 p.m. is Vinyl Goldmine. At 8:45 p.m., organizers will announce trip winners and will host a boozy cake walk.

There will be a beer tent and food tent. From 4 to 5 p.m. Saturday is the honorary procession and Blue Mass.

For more information, go to <a href="https://www.halfpaddy.com" target="_blank">halfpaddy.com</a>.

<strong>St. Anne Pumpkin Fest</strong>

Starting Thursday, the St. Anne Pumpkin Festival is back and offers four days of fall-themed fun. There will be rummage sales, pumpkin and scarecrow decorating, live music, food and drink vendors, a town-wide scavenger hunt and more.

For more information, go to <a href="https://www.facebook.com/stannepumpkinfest" target="_blank">facebook.com/stannepumpkinfest</a>.

<strong>75th anniversary of Kankakee Art League</strong>

From 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Kankakee County Museum, 801 S. Eighth Ave., Kankakee, the Kankakee Art League will celebrate 75 years of sharing art with the public. A reception with refreshments will be held. Art will be arranged by the decade, featuring work from past and present members. All work is on display in the George Bernard Sculpture Gallery until Nov. 11.

For more information, email <a href="mailto:artkal77@yahoo.com" target="_blank">artkal77@yahoo.com</a>.

<strong>Knack's Oktoberfest</strong>

From 2 to 10 p.m. Saturday at Knack Brewing & Fermentations, 789 S. McMullen Ave., Kankakee, celebrate Oktoberfest with a new Oktoberfest beer release, stein holding competitions, make-your-own pretzel necklace and food from A Tasteful Touch32.

For more information, go to <a href="https://www.facebook.com/knackbrewandferm" target="_blank">facebook.com/knackbrewandferm</a>.

<strong>Sept. 14</strong>

<strong>Still I Rise food giveaway</strong>

Still I Rise will be teaming up with Humana, Top Box Foods and the American Diabetes Association for a free food giveaway. From 4 to 6 p.m. at 250 S. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee (in the farmers’ market parking lot), Still I Rise volunteers will be giving out fresh fruits and veggies, proteins and grains. They will be providing whole chickens, shrimp, rice, large boxes of fresh produce and more. This is a free event with no registration or ID required. It is on a first come, first serve basis.

<strong>» <a href="https://www.still-irise.org" target="_blank">still-irise.org</a></strong>

<strong>Overeaters Anonymous 12-Step Meeting</strong>

At 7 p.m. every Wednesday, the group will meet at the State Farm office, 396 S. Kennedy Dr., Bradley. The group previously met at Riverside.

<strong>» 815-408-1262 (Tracy); 815-954-3678 (Jeanne)</strong>

<strong>Alzheimer’s Fundraiser</strong>

The Walk to End Alzheimer’s® will host Brews & Buds from 4-7 p.m. at Knack Brewing, 789 McMullen Ave., Kankakee. The event will include a mum fundraiser.

<strong>» <a href="https://www.alz.org/walk" target="_blank">alz.org/walk</a></strong>

<strong>Sept. 15</strong>

<strong>Yoga in the Park</strong>

From 5 to 5:30 p.m. at Steve Hunter Park, at Webster Circle West and Laurel St. in Kankakee, Duane Dean Behavioral Health presents a community-based violence prevention program, Yoga in the Park. The classes are designed to encourage an end to violence through yoga, transform one’s mood, emotions, thoughts and physical pain for the positive.

<strong>Sept. 16</strong>

<strong>Ascension’s free prostate screening</strong>

From 8 to 11:30 a.m., Ascension Saint Mary, 450 W. Court St., Kankakee, will host a free prostate screening in the Ascension Medical Group Urology offices. All men 55 and older who have not completed a screening in the past two years are encouraged to take advantage of this free opportunity.

<strong>» Register: 815-939-3190</strong>

<strong>‘Friends’ Trivia Night</strong>

From 6 to 8 p.m. at Recreation Station, there will be a “Friends” Trivia Night with cash prizes. The cost is 50 people per team and there can be eight people on a team. Participants must be at least 16. Cash prizes are $75 for first place and $50 for second place.

<strong>» 815-933-9905</strong>

<strong>Sept. 17</strong>

<strong>Bradley Lions’ pancake breakfast</strong>

From 7:30 to 11 a.m., the Bradley Lions Club will be hosting a pancake breakfast at the Bradley American Legion, 835 W. Broadway, Bradley. The cost is $7 for the pancake and sausage and biscuits and gravy meal. Children 5 and under are free. Bring three or more non-perishable food items for the food pantry to receive $2 off breakfast.

<strong>» 815-932-9180 (For deliveries of five or more)</strong>

<strong>Walk to End Alzheimer’s</strong>

The Alzheimer’s Association will be hosting the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s at Kankakee Community College. On walk day, participants honor those affected by Alzheimer’s with the poignant Promise Garden ceremony — a mission-focused experience that signifies our solidarity in the fight against the disease.

<strong>» Register: <a href="https://www.alz.org/walk" target="_blank">alz.org/walk</a></strong>

<strong>Kankakee Estival Festival</strong>

Kankakee Estival Festival will return to Bird Park in Kankakee for an all-day music event. The event runs from noon to midnight at the Don Palzer Bandshell. The free event has over 25 acts.

<strong>» <a href="https://www.k3estfest.com" target="_blank">k3estfest.com</a></strong>

<strong>Sept. 20</strong>

<strong>Fire on the Square</strong>

From 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. at The Square on Second in Manteno, Intrinsic Arts will host a free monthly event to showcase local fire performance artists, musicians and build community. This is a participatory event. Bring poi, hoops, staffs, etc. Some practice props will be available for participants to try. A safety class will begin at about 7:30 p.m. and is mandatory for participation.

<strong>» <a href="https://www.facebook.com/IntrinsicArts" target="_blank">facebook.com/IntrinsicArts</a></strong>

