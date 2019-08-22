Artists encouraged to submit works for Living in the HeARTland

Daily Journal staff report

Yellow Elephant Gallery, 150 N. Schuyler Ave., Suite 100, Kankakee, invites artists to submit works for their coming exhibit, Living in the HeARTland. The exhibit will open Thursday, Sept. 26 with a reception from 5 to 7 p.m. The exhibit will remain on display through Nov. 2.

“The heartland of America is a special place. Those who grew up in the heartland have memories of endless fields and farm views, cities growing out of the edge of the prairie and vistas will with cows and barns,”said Elisabeth Dunbar, gallery owner. “Heartlanders are in fact both urban and rural, living demographically and economically diverse regions full of major cities and small towns, prairies and forests, rivers and plains.”

Artists are encouraged to draw on their memories and experiences of living in the Heartland of the U.S. – homemade meals, riding tractors in the rain, watching fireworks across corn fields, city skylines rising from behind rows of corn or boat rides on quiet lakes.

Living in the HeARTland is open to all artists. Work must be original art related to the theme, completed in the last year and not previously exhibited.

Art can be any 2D or 3D medium including, but not limited to, photography, paint, sculpture, drawing, pottery or video. Each artist may submit up to three pieces. All work must be delivered ready for installation. Submission deadline is Sept. 20. Artwork must be delivered between Sept. 20-24.

A non-refundable entry fee of $30 is required from each artist at the time of submission. The fee applies to each piece submitted. Five dollars from each entry fee will support local art education and donations of art supplies to local schools.

For more information or to enter, visit www.yellowelephantgallery.com.