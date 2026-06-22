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Daily Journal

Coal City’s Lance Cuddy, Wilmington’s Ryan Kettman, Zach Ohlund named IHSBCA All-State

Wilmington’s Cooper Holman, G-SW’s Reed Millette and Milford’s Aiden Frerichs honorable mentions

Wilmington's Ryan Kettman fields a grounder during a home game against Manteno Tuesday, April 21, 2026.

Wilmington's Ryan Kettman fields a grounder during a home game against Manteno this season. (Mason Schweizer)

By Mason Schweizer

The latest statewide spring sports awards were handed out late last week, with a local trio of Illinois Central Eight Conference stars earning the state’s highest baseball recognition as first-team Illinois High School Baseball Coaches Association All-State selections.

Coal City senior Lance Cuddy and Wilmington seniors Ryan Kettman and Zach Ohlund were all named to the Class 2A squad.

Coal City's Lance Cuddy throws a pitch during a game against Wilmington at Coal City Wednesday, April 15, 2026.

Coal City's Lance Cuddy throws a pitch during a game against Wilmington at Coal City this season. (Mason Schweizer)

The left-handed Cuddy, a pitcher, first baseman and outfielder, hit .398 with five home runs, 15 extra base-hits, 32 RBIs and 29 runs for the Illinois Central Eight champion Coalers, compiling an on-base plus slugging percentage of 1.208.

In a dozen pitching appearances, he was 8-2 with a save, a 1.41 earned run average and 82 strikeouts in 59⅔ innings.

Wilmington played in its third straight sectional championship this spring, with Kettman and Ohlund playing top-end roles on all three teams. Kettman, a shortstop and pitcher, hit a school-record .586 with three homers, 27 extra-base hits, 50 runs, 41 RBIs, 26 stolen bases and an OPS of 1.634.

On the mound, Kettman was 9-2 with a 2.52 ERA and 69 strikeouts in 14 appearances that totaled 66⅔ innings in his fourth year as a Wildcats starter.

Wilmington's Zach Ohlund rounds third base during the Wildcats' 7-2 victory over Chicago Christian in the IHSA Class 2A Beecher Sectional semifinal on Thursday, May 29, 2025.

Wilmington's Zach Ohlund rounds third base during the Wildcats' 2025 Class 2A Beecher Sectional semifinal against Chicago Christian. (Tiffany Blanchette)

Ohlund, a four-year varsity player and three-year starter at catcher, finished just behind Kettman with a .529 average, second in school history, to go along with nine homers, 22 extra base-hits, 47 RBIs and 17 runs.

A third Wildcat, junior pitcher and infielder Cooper Holman, was honorable mention in Class 2A. The Class 1A All-State team included honorable mentions for Milford senior catcher Aiden Frerichs and Gardner-South Wilmington junior pitcher and shortstop Reed Millette.

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Mason Schweizer

Mason Schweizer

Mason Schweizer joined the Daily journal as a sports reporter in 2017 and was named sports editor in 2019. Aside from his time at the University of Illinois and Wayne State College, Mason is a lifelong Kankakee County resident.