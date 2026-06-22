Coal City’s Lance Cuddy, Wilmington’s Ryan Kettman, Zach Ohlund named IHSBCA All-State

Wilmington's Ryan Kettman fields a grounder during a home game against Manteno this season. (Mason Schweizer)

The latest statewide spring sports awards were handed out late last week, with a local trio of Illinois Central Eight Conference stars earning the state’s highest baseball recognition as first-team Illinois High School Baseball Coaches Association All-State selections.

Coal City senior Lance Cuddy and Wilmington seniors Ryan Kettman and Zach Ohlund were all named to the Class 2A squad.

Coal City's Lance Cuddy throws a pitch during a game against Wilmington at Coal City this season. (Mason Schweizer)

The left-handed Cuddy, a pitcher, first baseman and outfielder, hit .398 with five home runs, 15 extra base-hits, 32 RBIs and 29 runs for the Illinois Central Eight champion Coalers, compiling an on-base plus slugging percentage of 1.208.

In a dozen pitching appearances, he was 8-2 with a save, a 1.41 earned run average and 82 strikeouts in 59⅔ innings.

Wilmington played in its third straight sectional championship this spring, with Kettman and Ohlund playing top-end roles on all three teams. Kettman, a shortstop and pitcher, hit a school-record .586 with three homers, 27 extra-base hits, 50 runs, 41 RBIs, 26 stolen bases and an OPS of 1.634.

On the mound, Kettman was 9-2 with a 2.52 ERA and 69 strikeouts in 14 appearances that totaled 66⅔ innings in his fourth year as a Wildcats starter.

Wilmington's Zach Ohlund rounds third base during the Wildcats' 2025 Class 2A Beecher Sectional semifinal against Chicago Christian. (Tiffany Blanchette)

Ohlund, a four-year varsity player and three-year starter at catcher, finished just behind Kettman with a .529 average, second in school history, to go along with nine homers, 22 extra base-hits, 47 RBIs and 17 runs.

A third Wildcat, junior pitcher and infielder Cooper Holman, was honorable mention in Class 2A. The Class 1A All-State team included honorable mentions for Milford senior catcher Aiden Frerichs and Gardner-South Wilmington junior pitcher and shortstop Reed Millette.