Birth announcements: Kankakee County - June 20, 2026

Jayden Covington and Summer Alvarado, Kankakee, girl, Annalia Marie, June 9, Mother’s first child, Father’s second child.

Noah and Mackenzie Logsdon, Roselawn, girl, Lucille Neil, June 9, first child. The Mother is the former Mackenzie Keen.

William and Kiera Clark, Gilman, boy, Carter Liam, June 9.

Tim and Tori O’Brien, Reddick, boy, Clayton Paul, June 10, third child.

Deandre James and Diamond Burns, Bourbonnais, boy, Demani Tru, June 12, second child.

Steven and Shelby Faber, Chebanse, girl, Scotlyn Rosemary, June 12, third child.

Kyle and Elizabeth Anderson, Kankakee, girl, Ozzie Margaret Ray, June 13, first child. The mother is the former Elizabeth McArthur,

Timothy Karraker Jr and Cecelia Camargo, Bradley, boy, Levi Artemio, June 13, first child.

Kohlton and Dixie Lanoue, Martinton, boy, Kooper James, June 13, first child. The mother is the former Dixie Duncan.

Slawomir Zubrzycki and Destiny Basile, Manteno, girl, Nela June, June 14, fourth child.