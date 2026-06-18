A Taylor-Made Life: Life moves pretty fast, share your story

Earlier this month, Matthew Broderick and Alan Ruck appeared on “The Today Show” to honor the 40th anniversary of “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off.”

They were asked to reflect on the iconic closing line, “Life moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in a while, you could miss it.”

“I think it is moving,” Broderick said upon reflection. “And I think it’s that fleeting feeling of when everything was in front of you — hope.”

“All things were possible,” Ruck added. “If you just stay in the moment and enjoy what you have, you’d be alright.” Life is moving fast—something I oft lament about in this column. We’re racing through summer, though it feels like it’s barely just begun.

I visited my alma mater, Illinois State University, last weekend and couldn’t believe it’s been over a decade since I graduated. Where in the world has that time gone? I had this vision of the present me visiting the past me, not breaking the code of the space-time continuum by revealing specifics of the future but rather simply saying, “You have so much to look forward to.”

I think of that girl in her college apartment — with that aforementioned Bueller quote hanging on her bedroom wall — and how much she had in front of her. But, that can continue even as you age. It’s all in the mindset.

As Ruck put it, enjoy what you have in that moment, and you’ll be OK. Don’t get so hung up on the future.

On the subject of time moving quickly, it’s hard to believe I’ve been writing this column for more than five years. Whether you’re a new or occasional reader, or if you’ve been with me for the whole duration, I appreciate your time.

And I’d love the opportunity to hear your stories. I’m considering hosting an evening where we could all meet and share our own “Made Life” stories. If this is something you’d be interested in doing, drop me a line at taylorleddin@gmail.com. I can’t wait to hear your story.

· Taylor Leddin-McMasters can be contacted at taylorleddin@gmail.com.