Kankakee Juneteenth parade, festival & fireworks set for Saturday

Participants walk in the Juneteenth Celebration parade in Kankakee in 2024. The parade returns Saturday, June 20, 2026, at 10 a.m. (Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette)

The annual Kankakee Juneteenth Parade is set to begin at 10 a.m. Saturday with the Freedom Festival and fireworks to follow.

The parade will begin in downtown Kankakee near the Kankakee County Courthouse and proceed down Court Street to Hobbie Avenue where it will end at Pioneer Park, located at 698 N. Hobbie Ave., and the Freedom Festival will run from noon to 9 p.m.

Activities in the park will include various vendors, sports tournaments and a fireworks display at dusk, sponsored by the city of Kankakee.

Red and green fireworks light up the sky at the conclusion of the 2024 Juneteenth Freedom Festival at Pioneer Park in Kankakee.

Preceding Saturday’s festivities, a Juneteenth concert will be held in downtown Kankakee on Friday evening.

An evening of music, celebration and reflection will honor Juneteenth at the Hill Stage at the Harold and Jean Miner Festival Square from 6 to 10 p.m.

Providing music will be artists Sweet Tee, T’Smoove, DJ Mondy and Melodic Industries. Food and drinks will be available from The Venu Lounge, Mac’s BBQ and Taqueria El Country.

It is a free event for all ages with face painting and a bounce house on site.

The concert will take place rain or shine, with the rain location on the Depot patio (enter on the north end by the train car).