Kankakee’s Lincoln Williams to continue basketball career at Illinois

Kankakee's Lincoln Williams, left, drives to the basket as Morris' Cade Laudeman defends during the IHSA Class 3A Geneseo Regional semifinals in February 2026. (Mason Schweizer)

The wait to see where Kankakee’s Lincoln Williams, a four-star recruit and the consensus top player in the state for the class of 2026, would continue his basketball career is officially over.

As posted on the University of Illinois’ men’s basketball program’s social media accounts on Monday, ahead of a signing ceremony scheduled later that evening at Kankakee High School, Williams will be heading to Champaign to suit up for the Illini.

From Kankakee to Champaign.



Welcome to the Orange and Blue, Lincoln!



🟠 https://t.co/L6XXGpeMjG pic.twitter.com/qMc3LggrEX — Illinois Men's Basketball (@IlliniMBB) June 8, 2026

“Illinois, my sister Samantha went there after she graduated from Kankakee,” Williams said. “So just staying close to home, they played a big factor. Coach [Brad] Underwood and the whole coaching staff, they went to the Final Four, so I know what they can do, and they’re going to push me to be the best player I can be.”

The Illini are coming off their first Final Four appearance since 2005, while Williams is coming off a career year as a senior.

He averaged 24 points, six rebounds, four assists and two steals per game and earned his second straight IBCA Class 3A All-State first team selection. He also set school records for points in a game (44), points in a season (703) and points in a career (1,853).

Kankakee's Lincoln Williams elevates at the rim for a layup during a home game against Thornridge in December 2025. (Mason Schweizer)

He becomes the first area player to join the Illinois men’s basketball program since Bradley-Bourbonnais grad Chris Gandy, who started his college career in the 1993-94 season. Herscher grad Scott Meents also played at Illinois from 1982 to 1986.

Williams is the first Kankakee graduate to join the Illini since Harv Schmidt did so in 1954. Schmidt also went on to coach the Illini from 1967 to 1974.

Williams has seen a couple of former schoolmates, 2023 grad Jyaire Hill and 2024 grad Marques Easley, make high-profile signings to play college football, Hill at Michigan and Easley at Georgia.

He said he’s happy to represent the basketball program in a similar way.

“That’s not something that most kids from Kankakee get to go through,” he said. “Both football guys got to, but I don’t think anybody from basketball has ever done what I did. It feels good, and I just can’t wait. I move in in about two days and will be gone until who knows when. But it was a good process, and I’m glad it’s over with.”

Kankakee's Lincoln Williams intercepts an East Peoria pass during the IHSA Class 3A Ottawa Sectional semifinals in March 2026. (Mason Schweizer)

Kankakee boys basketball coach Chris Pickett said he saw Williams handle the high-pressure recruitment of the last few years about as well as a high schooler could.

“I never really saw the stress of the recruitment on his face or in his body until the last five weeks or so,” Pickett said. “Schools were putting forth a strong effort to try and bring him in, like Virginia Tech, UNLV and Illinois.

“...But with Illinois being home and his familiarity with the program, the town, the arena and the campus, it basically won over everything.”

Kankakee's Lincoln Williams, left, leaps to block a shot from Waubonsie Valley's Kristopher Mporokoso during a game at Kankakee in February 2026. (Mason Schweizer)

For Pickett, Williams’ opportunity being able to celebrate his decision with the community during Monday evening’s signing ceremony, which will be held at the Dr. Genevra Walters Community Center, is also an important display for other area athletes.

“The main thing is he stayed home, and he represented Kankakee, and showed everybody you don’t have to leave to be successful,” he said. “There’s a big push for top talent to go to prep schools because they think they’ll get better looks. He showed you don’t have to do that.”

Williams said he is happy to have been able to represent his home, and now that he’s heading to Champaign, he’s looking forward to having a new home to represent as well.

“I could’ve went anywhere in the country for high school, but I decided to stay at Kankakee and be loyal to where I’m from,” he said. “I want to continue that at Illinois.”