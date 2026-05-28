Maddie Simms Ks 17 for Gardner-South Wilmington in sectional semifinal win: Wednesday’s Daily Journal roundup

Softball

Class 1A Indian Creek Sectional semifinals

(3)Gardner-South Wilmington 3, (1)St. Edward 2: Maddie Simms racked up 17 strikeouts and did not allow a run in six of her seven innings to lead the Panthers (25-11) into the sectional championship against (4)Serena on Friday. She allowed just two hits, a pair of solo home runs in the third inning. Kayla Scheuber drove in two runs while Bree Stein drove in one. Brynn Christensen, Liv Siano and Kaylee Tousignant each scored a run. The Panthers will be playing for their first sectional title since 2013 against a Serena team Friday that they split a doubleheader with in the regular season.

Baseball

Class 1A Clifton Central Regional semifinals

(1)Clifton Central 3, (8)Momence 2 (8 inn.): It took an extra inning, but the Comets (19-7) survived an upset attempt with a walkoff win to advance to Saturday’s regional championship. Graysen Boudreau walked with two outs in the eighth, stole second, stole third and scored on an error on that steal attempt. He scored two runs while Blake Chandler was 2 for 3 with a run. Brayden Meents pitched the final five innings, allowing just one hit and no runs.

Momence (4-15) had Gabe Fitzgerald go 2 for 3 with a run and Daulton Mitchell go 1 for 4 with a run. Dylan Billadeau pitched 7⅔ innings and allowed just four hits.

Class 2A Manteno Regional semifinals

(1)Manteno 4, (8)Peotone 0: Braden Campbell pitched six innings, allowing just one hit while striking out 12, to lead the Panthers (23-9) to a win over the rival Blue Devils (4-22). He was also 1 for 1 with two walks, a steal and two runs while Dylan Polito was 1 for 3 with a double and two RBIs.

Peotone’s Alex Chenoweth and Eli Chenoweth each had a hit while Tyler Lietelt allowed just five hits in six innings.

Class 1A Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley Regional semifinals

(2)Milford 8, (7)Fisher 2: Trailing 2-1 through four innings, the Bearcats (15-12) broke through for five runs in the fifth and two in the sixth to advance to Saturday’s regional championship game. Lucas Summers was 2 for 2 with a double, two walks, an RBI and a run while Hixon Lafond was 1 for 3 with two steals, an RBI and a run. Lafond also pitched 2⅔ shutout relief innings, allowing just one hit to go with five strikeouts,

Class 3A Metamora Regional semifinals

(1)Metamora 11, (8)Kankakee 1 (6 inn.): The Kays (10-26) had their season come to an end in their postseason opener Wednesday. Bryce Deany was 2 for 2 with a double and a run scored while Jaden Villafuerte was 1 for 3 with an RBI.

Class 1A Armstrong Regional semifinals

(1)Armstrong 3, (9)Watseka 1: The Warriors (9-15) brought the tying run to the plate in the seventh but had their season come to an end. Frankie Shervino allowed just three hits in six innings while Austin Morris was 1 for 3 with a run.

Class 1A Dwight Regional semifinals

(2)Dwight 9, (7)Grant Park 0: Dean Malkowski recorded the lone hit for the Dragons (7-16), who had their season end with Wednesday’s loss. Oliver Malkowski walked and stole a base.

Girls soccer

Class 1A Lisle Sectional semifinals

(1)Lisle 3, (3)Peotone 0: After winning a regional title for the fifth season in a row, the Blue Devils (14-5) had their season come to an end just shy of a sectional championship rematch with Herscher. No individual stats were immediately available.