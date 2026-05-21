Volunteers needed to place flags on veterans’ graves in Kankakee

Vietnam army veteran Tom Sovinski, a Kankakee resident and member of the 1st Cavalry Division, walks the rows of headstones at Kankakee Memorial Gardens placing flags at veterans' graves on ahead of the 2023 Memorial Day weekend. The annual tradition is completed by volunteers with the Kankakee County Veterans Council over the course of two days across three local cemeteries. (Tiffany Blanchette)

Volunteers are needed to help place over 6,000 American flags on the graves of veterans at Kankakee cemeteries on Thursday and Friday.

The action begins at 8 a.m. Thursday at Mount Calvary Cemetery, 2000 E. Court St. The group will then move to Mound Grove Cemetery, located near Brookmont Boulevard at 1000 N. Greenwood Ave.

On Friday morning, the group begins at 8 a.m. at Memorial Gardens, 15 Lowe Rd., located east of Kankakee of Illinois Route 17.

The Kankakee County Veterans Council and the Veteran’s Assistance Commission of Kankakee County completes this annual tradition over the course of two days across three local cemeteries with the help of volunteers in an effort to pay tribute to those who served the country with courage and sacrifice on Memorial Day.

“This is a meaningful way to give back and show your gratitude,” organizers said. “All ages are welcome, and no experience is needed - just a willing heart and a little of your time.”

For any further information, please contact Cuylar Martin at 815-348-7360.