Herscher’s High ties IHSA assist record, McNamara softball tops Providence: Tuesday’s Daily Journal roundup

Girls soccer

Herscher 9, Hope Academy 0: Gianna High tied the IHSA record with seven assists for the host Tigers (18-2), tying the mark set by Bishop McNamara’s Denise Baron in 2005 and Cary-Grove’s Dawn Coffman in 1988. Gianni Jaime and Sophie Venckauskas had two goals apiece while Danica Woods, Brooklyn Parmley, Leia Haubner, London Schneider and Allison Venckauskas each had one. Addie Wilkins had two saves for the Tigers, who won their ninth straight game.

Andrew 8, Bradley-Bourbonnais 0: No individual stats were immediately available for the Boilermakers (8-13-1, 0-8) as they fell on the road in their regular season finale.

Lisle 4, Manteno 1: The Panthers (10-9-1, 3-4 ICE) took a home loss in their regular season finale. Emily Horath scored Manteno’s goal.

Softball

Bishop McNamara 11, Providence Catholic 4: Less than a week after beating Bradley-Bourbonnais, the No. 10 team in the Class 4A ICA poll, the Fightin’ Irish (16-6) picked up another ranked win over a Providence team ranked No. 10 in the 3A poll. Their 11 runs were the second-most allowed by the Celtics this season.

The bottom of the lineup did a lot of the damage, with Reagen Kaener going 2 for 3 with three RBIs and two runs out of the seven-spot and Vivian Dole was 1 for 4 with a home run and three RBIs out of the nine-spot. Rhaya DePaolo was 2 for 5 with an RBI and two runs while Joslynn Dole pitched all seven innings, surrendering eight hits to go with three strikeouts.

Lincoln-Way West 5, Bradley-Bourbonnais 4: The Boilermakers (22-8, 10-4 SouthWest Suburban) battled the first-place Warriors on the road, but had their 10-game SWSC winning streak come to an end. Lydia Hammond and Leila Middlebrook each had a home run, with Hammond going 2 for 4 with an RBI and a run and Middlebrook going 2 for 3 with an RBI and two runs.

Wilmington 17, Streator 2 (4 inn.): Freshman Emilie Strong helped lead the Wildcats (23-5, 14-0 Illinois Central Eight) to a dominant home win to polish off their undefeated ICE season. Strong was 3 for 4 with two doubles, five RBIs and a run. Molly Southall was 2 for 2 with two doubles, two walks, two RBIs and four runs while Keeley Walsh was 2 for 3 with a triple, two RBIs and a run. Nina Egizio was 1 for 3 with a walk, three RBIs and three runs.

Beecher 7, Lincoln-Way Central 1: Taylor Norkus struck out 10 and allowed just three hits in a complete game to lead the Bobcats (26-0) to a home win. Makenzie Johnson was 3 for 4 out of the leadoff spot with a double, three RBIs and four runs while her sister Allie Johnson was 2 for 2 with two RBIs. Mia Chevez, Makenna Albert and Carmela Irwin each scored a run.

Gardner-South Wilmington 12, Illinois Lutheran 0 (5 inn.): Maddie Simms set the tone on both sides of the ball to lead the host Panthers (20-11, 11-2 River Valley) to their second straight 20-win season. She was 3 for 4 with an inside-the-park home run, four RBIs and a run. She also struck out eight in 3⅓ innings to combine for a five-inning no-hitter with Brynn Christensen, who struck out four in 1⅔ innings. Kayla Scheuber was 2 for 3 with two RBIs while Bree Stein was 1 for 2 with a two-run inside-the-park home run.

Grant Park 12, Donovan 2 (6 inn.): Cheyenne Hayes racked up 13 strikeouts in six innings while also going 2 for 3 with a home run, two RBIs and a run for the host Dragons (17-5, 9-4 RVC). Abigail Roberts was 3 for 4 with two RBIs and three runs while Lola Malkowski was 3 for 4 with an RBI and two runs. Abigail Garcia drove in two runs while Lydia Segert and Adelyn Karstensen each scored two.

Clifton Central 17, St. Anne 2 (4 inn.): Six players had multiple RBIs for the visiting Comets (8-15, 7-6 RVC), led by Chloe Cotter going 1 for 2 with an inside-the-park home run, three RBIs and a run. Hannah LeClair was 2 for 3 with two RBIs and three runs, Bella Kempen was 1 for 2 with two RBIs and two runs and Mallory Stewart, Jaelyn Koch and Laney Bussian each drove in two runs off the bench.

Leah Lobaugh was 2 for 4 with an RBI and a run for the Cardinals (2-15, 1-12 RVC) while Addison Rafalski walked twice and scored a run.

Milford/Cissna Park 12, Armstrong 0: An inside-the-park grand slam from Addison Lucht was the exclamation point in a conference win for the visiting Bearcats (13-5, 6-2 Vermilion Valley). Lucht walked in her first four plate appearances and had already scored two runs. Sydney Seyfert was 2 for 5 with three RBIs and two runs while Kami Muehling was 2 for 4 with a walk and four runs.

Muehling also pitched all seven innings, allowing just four hits with four strikeouts.

Iroquois West 11, South Newton (Ind.) 1: Autumn Miller threw seven two-hit innings with nine strikeouts to lead the Raiders (10-12) to a road win. Amelia Scharp went 2 for 4 with a triple and four RBIs while Cameron Bork was 3 for 4 with an RBI, three runs and three steals. Peyton Clark was 2 for 3 with two doubles and a run.

Lisle 12, Peotone 2: Maddyx Toepper was 2 for 2 with two RBIs for the Blue Devils (10-14, 2-11 ICE) in a road loss. Payton Schnelle and Ava Kosmos each scored a run.

Baseball

Coal City 18, Reed-Custer 0 (4 inn.): An 11-run fourth inning allowed the first-place Coalers (21-7, 13-1 ICE) to finish off conference play with a new season high in runs. Gavin Berger was 2 for 4 with three RBIs and a run while Carter Nicholson, Tyce Farrell and Kellen Forsythe had two RBIs apiece. Forsythe also picked up the win, allowing two hits to go with six strikeouts in four innings.

The host Comets (5-21, 4-10) had Dhane Debelak go 1 for 2 with a double and Thomas Emery go 1 for 2 with a single.

Manteno 5, Herscher 3: The Panthers (15-7, 9-5 ICE) defended an early 5-0 lead to earn a series split and lock up third place in the ICE standings. Tyler Buehler was 2 for 4 with two runs and two steals while Gio Arrigo went 1 for 3 with a triple and two RBIs. Connor Harrod threw all seven innings, allowing nine hits to go with four strikeouts.

The Tigers (22-8-1, 7-5-1) had Cooper Meredith and Brock Berns each drive in a run while Gaige Brown and Tanner Jones each scored a run.

Wilmington 11, Streator 1 (5 inn.): Ryan Kettman was 2 for 3 with a triple, four RBIs and two runs to lead the second-place Wildcats (18-5-1, 12-2 ICE) to a home win in their ICE finale. Kettman also pitched three shutout innings with three strikeouts. Brysen Meents worked two innings, allowing two hits and a run, while going 1 for 2 with a pair of RBIs. Bobby Phillips had two walks, a steal and two runs.

St. Anne/Donovan 4, Clifton Central 0 (5 inn.): Preston Harrington-Dewitt allowed just two hits in five innings of a shortened game to lead the Cardinals (10-8, 7-4 RVC) to a home win. Brandon Schoth was 2 for 4 with two RBIs and Jackson Hawkins was 1 for 2 with a walk and two runs.

The Comets (15-5, 9-1) had their perfect conference season snapped. Derek Meier and Brayden Meents each had a hit.

Beecher 11, Momence 6: The host Bobcats (17-8, 8-3 RVC) erupted for nine runs in the sixth inning to come back for a conference win. Chase Maher was 3 for 5 with two doubles, two RBIs and a run while Tyler Doran was 2 for 3 with two RBIs and a run. Nicholas Fox and Chasten Clegg each went 1 for 3 with two RBIs and a run while Noah Hanson was 2 for 4 with an RBI.

Momence (4-12, 3-8) had just two hits in the game but walked 10 times. Daulton Mitchell was 1 for 1 with three walks, an RBI and a run.

Gardner-South Wilmington 16, Illinois Lutheran 0 (4 inn.): The host Panthers (14-10, 7-4 RVC) ran away with a conference win thanks in part to five walks and five hit batsmen, needing just eight hits for their 16 runs. Aiden Himes was 3 for 3 with an RBI and three runs while Case Christensen was 2 for 3 with two RBIs and two runs. Brock Enerson was 1 for 2 with two RBIs and two runs while also throwing two hitless innings with three strikeouts.

Iroquois West 4, Ridgeview 1: The host Raiders (9-11) picked up their second win in a row behind a big day from Julian Melgoza. He allowed three hits and one run in 5⅓ innings, striking out five, while also going 1 for 2 with a pair of RBIs. Brody Mueller pitched the final 1⅔ innings while going 1 for 1 with an RBI and two runs. Aayden Miller also had an RBI and a run.

Boys volleyball

Kankakee d. Bloom 25-13, 31-29: The Kays (10-10, 2-4 Southland) held on in a wild second set to secure a sweep at home and snap a three-game losing streak. No individual stats were immediately available.

Lockport d. Bradley-Bourbonnais 25-3, 25-22: The Boilermakers (5-20, 0-5 SWSC) bounced back after a tough first set but fell to the first-place Porters. No individual stats were immediately available.

Track and field

Paxton-Buckley-Loda Boys Invite: Watseka (87 points) took second place behind only St. Thomas More (155). Clifton Central placed fifth (67) and Iroquois West took sixth (39).

Individually, Watseka’s Brayden Lease, Zach Wichtner, CJ Murray and Dennis Goodman won the 4x100 relay (46.60 seconds) and Clifton Central’s Jake Thompson won both the shot put (14.09 meters) and discus (43.64).