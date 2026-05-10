Pat Tomasulo returns to Kankakee in fundraiser for Kankakee Valley Theatre Association

The Kankakee Valley Theatre Association will host comedian Pat Tomasulo at 7 p.m. Saturday, May 16 at the Lincoln Cultural Center as part of a fundraiser benefitting the theater group.

Tomasulo, known for his time as a stand-up comedian and as a broadcaster for WGN, returns to Kankakee for the first time since 2024.

KTVA President Courtney Stephens said it will be an event full of adult humor, and Tomasulo is very funny, and very entertaining.

“The audience really loved it last time, so we thought, why not try it again?” Stephens said.

The main floor seats will cost $40 a ticket, and balcony seats will be $35. Tickets can be purchased at ktva.org or at the door. In-person ticket sales begin at 6 p.m. the day of the show, and doors open at 6:30 p.m.

Tomasulo is also the creator and host of “Laugh Your Face Off,” an annual comedy benefit that has raised more than $2.6 million for The Facial Pain Research Foundation, a group that funds research to cure trigeminal neuralgia, a rare pain condition his wife, Amy, suffers from. He’ll bring his observational, absurdist humor to the stage, riffing through a variety of life observations, topical news and sports and the idiosyncrasies of being human, peppered throughout with witty commentary.