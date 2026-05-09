Wilmington baseball wins in extras, McNamara baseball wins big: Saturday’s Daily Journal roundup

Baseball

Wilmington 6, Shepard 4 (8 inn.): At Shepard, Ryan Kettman drove in Tyler Nelso with a go-ahead RBI triple before Brayden Meents drove him in with an RBI single for the Wildcats (16-5-1).

Kettman added another hit and run each. He was the winning pitcher, allowing an unearned run on two hits, a walk and five strikeouts in three innings. Cooper Holman was 2 for 3 with a home run and three RBIs and earned the save with a scoreless eighth.

Bishop McNamara 9, Parkview Christian 1: At home, Preston Payne allowed a hit and fanned two over four scoreless innings. Nick Pignatiello was 3 for 4 with a double, two runs and two RBIs. Callaghan O’Connor (2B, 2 R, 2 RBIs), Michael Clark (2B, 2 R) and Ian Irps (2B, 2 RBIs) had two hits apiece.

Plano 9, Gardner-South Wilmington 6: At Plano, Reed Millette was 2 for 4 with a home run for the Panthers (12-10). Caden Christensen and Hunter Partilla also had a pair of hits and scored, with Partilla adding an RBI.

Grant Park 4, Iroquois West 3: A three-run bottom of the sixth gave the Dragons (6-14) a home win. Dean Malkowski was 2 for 3 with a double, a run and an RBI. Joey McGinley had an RBI single and scored. Malkowski allowed three runs (two earned) on three hits, five walks and five strikeouts in 5⅔ innings.

Julian Melgoza was 2 for 3 with an RBI for Iroquois West (7-11). Caleb Fauser had a hit and scored twice. Noah Shrove allowed an earned run on three hits, two walks and five strikeouts in five innings.

Softball

St. Edward 9, Bishop McNamara 8: At home, the Fightin’ Irish saw an early 6-1 lead slip away. Vivian Dole was 2 for 2 with a run and an RBI. Abbie Bysor had an RBI single and scored twice. Leah Beaupre hit a two-run single.

Bishop McNamara 11, St. Edward 0 (5 inn.): In the nightcap, the Fightin’ Irish (14-6, 9-2 Chicagoland Christian) recovered to stay tied atop the CCC. Joslynn Dole struck out nine, allowed two hits and walked two in a complete game.

Sophia Piggush (2B, 2 R, RBI), Emma Thyfault (R, RBI), Camille Czako (3B, 2 R, RBI) and Vivian Dole (2 R, RBI) had two hits apiece.

Grant Park 6, Iroquois West 3: At home, Cheyenne Hayes struck out 13 and allowed three unearned runs on five hits and three walks for the Dragons (16-5). She was also 2 for 4 with a double. Adelyn Karstensen went 2 for 4 with a double, a run and three RBIs. Abi Roberts doubled and scored.

Jordyn Meents was 2 for 4 with a double, a run and an RBI for the Raiders (9-11). Kyla Dewitt and Amelia Scharp each had two hits.

Pontiac 7, Gardner-South Wilmington 0: At Pontiac, Liv Siano had a pair of hits for the Panthers (18-10). Brynn Christensen allowed three runs (one earned) on four hits and four strikeouts in three innings. Maddie Simms also pitched three innings and allowed four runs (one earned) on four hits, two walks and five strikeouts.