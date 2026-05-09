Bradley-Bourbonnais boys track dominates; Peotone’s Klawitter throws no-no: Friday’s Daily Journal roundup

Track and field

Oswego East Boys Invite: With the season winding down, Bradley-Bourbonnais’ boys team put on a strong showing in Oswego. The Boilermakers swept all three relays with Seth Teague, LyZale Edmon, Kyren Edmon and Brandon Sumrall winning the 4x100 relay (42.04 seconds) and LyZale Edmon, Sumrall, Jordan Fitch and Kyron Birk winning the 4x200 (1:28.41). Both times set new school records.

Birk, Fitch, Sumrall and Kayden Bowens took the 4x400 (3:30.07) while LyZale Edmon won both the 100 meters (11.14) and 200 meters (22.15) and Kyren Edmon was third in the 100 meters (11.43).

Tyrell Berry took first in the discus (40.74 meters) while Joel Morrical placed third (38.35). Morrical was second in the shot put (14.96). Jamir Burt was second in the 300 hurdles (40.88), Demars Dorsey was second in the high jump (1.77) and Kayden Bowens was third in the triple jump (12.53).

The Boilermakers placed third as a team overall (128.33 points).

Softball

Peotone 2, Watseka 0: Sophie Klawitter was nearly perfect for the visiting Blue Devils (9-13) on Friday. After a strikeout to start the game, Christa Holohan doubled before Klawitter retired the next 20 batters in a row to finish off near perfection. She had 18 strikeouts, at one point striking out 12 batters in a row, and no walks. She also drove in Scarlett Borgman in the third while her sister Mary Klawitter hit a solo home run in the first.

The Warriors (13-8) also got an excellent outing from Lilly Kingdon, who allowed just three hits and racked up 14 strikeouts in seven innings.

Bradley-Bourbonnais 14, Andrew 3 (6 inn.): A day after having a four-game winning streak snapped, the visiting Boilermakers (21-7, 9-3 SouthWest Suburban) bounced back to win their ninth conference game in a row. Alayna Sykes, Kylie Stanek and Avery Moutrey each hit a solo home run. Shannon Lee was 4 for 5 with two runs, Lydia Hammond was 4 for 5 with three RBIs and Leila Middlebrook was 2 for 3 with two RBIs and two runs. Hammond allowed five hits and had nine strikeouts in six innings.

Herscher 5, Dwight 2: The Tigers (13-13) stayed red-hot with Friday’s home win, extending their winning streak to seven games while getting back to the .500 mark for the first time since they were 1-1. Keira Ahramovich was 2 for 3 with two doubles and a run while Chloe Kinkade was 2 for 4 with a triple and a run. Anna Lesage had a two-run double while Lily Tucek allowed just four hits and had nine strikeouts in seven innings.

Iroquois West 11, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 5: Nine hits and nine errors by the Buffaloes allowed the Raiders (9-10, 3-3 Vermilion Valley) to score in double digits for the second straight game. Peyton Clark was 2 for 3 with a triple, an RBI and two runs while Kyla Dewitt was 2 for 4 with an RBI and a run. Jordyn Meents and Amelia Scharp each scored two runs while Autumn Miller allowed three hits and two runs in five innings, posting six strikeouts.

Baseball

Bishop McNamara 14, St. Edward 4: Coen Demack and Gavin Jones scored three runs apiece as the Fightin’ Irish (16-6, 11-3 Chicagoland Christian) got their seventh win in the last eight games. Demack was 4 for 4 with two RBIs as well while Jones was 1 for 3 with two walks and a pair of RBIs. Callaghan O’Connor was 2 for 4 with two RBIs and two runs and Nick Pignatiello was 2 for 5 with an RBI and two runs.

Herscher 6, Dunlap 4: A four-run fifth inning gave the Tigers (21-7-1) a comeback win at home. Nash Brubaker was 2 for 3 with three RBIs and two runs, Cam Baker was 2 for 3 with two RBIs and Cooper Meredith was 2 for 3 with two doubles, an RBI and a run. Brubaker and Brock Berns also combined for three shutout relief innings to finish the game.

Seneca 4, Reed-Custer 3: The host Comets (5-17) brought the winning run to the plate in the seventh but fell by a run. Alex Fierro was 2 for 4 with a pair of RBIs while Dhane Debelak was 2 for 3 with an RBI and a walk.

Marian Catholic 6, Manteno 4: The Panthers (14-6) tried to climb back after allowing six runs in the first but came up a bit short on the road. Logan Bufford was 3 for 4 with two RBIs while Tyler Buehler walked three times and scored two runs.

Bloom 13, Momence 3 (5 inn.): Evan Sherwood was 2 for 3 with a run and Sam Fitzgerald was 2 for 3 with an RBI double as Momence (4-11) took a loss on the road. Fitzgerald also stole a pair of bases while Kingston Wood added an RBI.

Girls soccer

Kankakee 5, Thornwood 3: No individual stats were immediately available for the Kays (15-2-1, 10-0 Southland), who picked up their fifth win in a row and are now one win away from an undefeated conference season.