Kays girls win conference track, Mac baseball gets 2nd no-hitter of week: Wednesday’s Daily Journal roundup

Girls track and field

Southland Athletic Conference championships: At Bloom, Kankakee (141 points) scored the conference championship over runner-up Rich Township (117) and earned five gold medals in the process.

Essence Bell swept the 100 meters (12.14 s) and 200 meters (25.42) and was part of two winning relays. The 4x100 team of Bell, DaMarianna Tooles, Jemya Williams and Jasiah Hawkins won (48.36), as did the 4x200 team of Williams, Tooles, Bell and Mikiah Robicheaux (1:43.83). Pyper Krieger won the discus (32.45 m).

Chicagoland Christian Conference championships: At Chicago Christian, Bishop McNamara (58) was sixth in the nine-team meet.

Dylan Pallisard won the high jump (1.47) and was on two winning relay teams. Pallisard, Jaide Burse, Trinitee Thompson and Jersey Slone won the 4x100 relay (51.84) and 4x200 relay (1:50.69).

Baseball

Bishop McNamara 12, Northridge 0 (5 inn.): On the road, Michael Clark (2 IP, 2 BB, 1 K), Nick Pignatiello (2 IP, 1 BB, 4 K) and Gavin Jones (1 IP, 1 BB) combined for the second combined no-hitter of the week for the Fightin’ Irish (15-6, 10-3 Chicagoland Christian).

Callaghan O’Connor and Coen Demack each went 3 for 4 with three runs and an RBI apiece, with Demack adding a triple and O’Connor a double. Pignatiello was for 4 with two runs and an RBI. Sean Boyd was 2 for 3 with a run and RBI apiece.

Kankakee 14, Thornridge 0 (2 inn.): In the first game of a Southland doubleheader, the visiting Kays scored 12 first-inning runs. Fourteen of their 17 total baserunners scored, as the Kays had six hits, drew eight walks and were hit by three pitches.

Bryce Arceneaux hit a three-run triple. Jayden Villafuerte singled, drove in three and scored twice. Devin Arbour also singled and scored twice. Bentley Deany struck out all six batters he faced.

Kankakee 7, Thornridge 6 (4 inn.): Playing as the home team in the second game of the abbreviated doubleheader, Arbour scored the walk-off run on a Thornridge error to give the Kays (6-19, 4-10 Southland) a sweep.

Johnny Short was 2 for 2 with an RBI and two runs. Michael Prude had an RBI double. Arbour singled and scored twice. Colten Kearney allowed five runs (two earned) on no hits, four walks and three strikeouts in an inning before Deany allowed an earned run on a hit, a walk and five strikeouts in three innings of relief.

Lockport 13, Bradley-Bourbonnais 0 (5 inn.): Andrew Kubal and Cody Youngblood singled for the lone two Boilermakers (6-16, 0-10 SouthWest Suburban) baserunners.

Beecher 11, Peotone 1 (6 inn.): At home, Chase Maher was magnificent on the mound for the Bobcats (15-8), allowing an unearned run on three hits, three walks and six strikeouts in a complete game. Easton Lane (two RBIs) and Tyler Doran (RBI) each doubled and scored. Gavin Van Ness was 2 for 3 and scored as nine different Bobcats had a hit.

Kayden Derkacy had a two-hit day for Peotone (3-17). Tyler Leitelt had an RBI double that scored Alex Chenoweth.

St. Joseph-Ogden 8, Milford 3: The Bearcats (11-10) suffered a home setback. Maddox Muehling had two hits and scored while Aiden Bell had two hits and an RBI. Aiden Frerichs singled and scored twice.

Gardner-South Wilmington 6, Ridgeview 4: At Colfax, the Panthers (11-8) scored five sixth-inning runs. Case Christensen was 2 for 4 with a double, two RBIs and a run. Cam Gray singled and scored twice. Hunter Partilla singled and drove in a pair.

After a three-run Ridgeview first, Owen Vitko allowed an unearned run on three hits, two walks and a strikeout in six relief innings.

Softball

Bradley-Bourbonnais 8, Homewood-Flossmoor 0: At home, abbie Hoffbauer allowed four hits, struck out three and issued no walks in a shutout effort for the Boilermakers (19-6, 8-3 SWSC), who have won nine of their last 10.

Leila Middlebrook smoked two doubles and drove in a run. Shannon Lee was 2 for 3 and scored three runs. Alayna Sykes was 2 for 3 with a double. Bristol Schriefer and Sophia Darling had a hit, run and RBI apiece.

Kankakee 23, Thornridge 1 (3 inn.): In the first of a Southland doubleheader at Thornridge, the Kays scored 11 first-inning runs and at least five runs each inning. KaLeah Jackson was 3 for 3 with a home run, five RBIs and four runs. Lillian Landis went 3 for 4 with a homer, six RBIs and two runs. LaMaryah Smith was also 3 for 4 with a homer and two runs. Adleigh Cunningham allowed an earned run on two hits, a walk and six strikeouts in three innings.

Kankakee 12, Thornridge 0 (3 inn.): The Kays (10-4, 10-3 Southland) earned the sweep as Smith added a second homer on the day, a grand slam in the second, and was 2 for 2 with a double, seven RBIs and two runs. Landis was 2 for 2 and scored twice. Cunningham walked one and struck out four in a one-hitter.

Watseka 16, Donovan 1 (4 inn.): At home, the Warriors (13-7) got a grand slam from Ainsley Urban as part of her two-hit, two-run day. Emma Klopp was 4 for 4 with three doubles, four runs and three RBIs. Noelle Schroeder (3 RBIs), Christa Holohan (2 R, 3 RBIs) and Kyah Westerfield (RBI) had two hits apiece. Lilly Kingdon allowed an earned run on a hit, a walk and six strikeouts in a complete game.

Chloe Ponton had a solo homer for Donovan (9-8).

Milford/Cissna Park 7, Fisher 4: At Fisher, Ellie Schwartz hit a solo home run and allowed four unearned runs on seven hits, a walk and two strikeouts in a complete game for the Bearcats (11-5).

Sydney Seyfert had a 3 for 4 day with a run and an RBI. Evie Niebuhr had two hits and RBIs apiece.

Boys volleyball

Bradley-Bourbonnais d. IC Catholic Prep 25-20, 24-26, 25-17: After being denied a sweep in a close second set, the visiting Boilermakers (5-15) rebounded to take the third, snapping a three-game skid and improving to 3-3 in their last six games. No individual stats were immediately available.