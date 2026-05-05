O’Connor, Ricketts combine for McNamara no-no, Strohm perfect for Wilmington: Monday’s Daily Journal roundup

Baseball

Bishop McNamara 3, Wheaton Academy 1: At home, Callaghan O’Connor (5 IP, 10 K, 2 BB) and Braylon Ricketts (2 IP, 1 R, 0 ER, 2 K, 2 BB) combined for a no-hitter in a pivotal Chicagoland Christian Conference win for the Fightin’ Irish (14-5, 9-2).

O’Connor also went 3 for 3 with a double, two RBIs and a run. Nick Pignatiello and Coen Demack each singled and scored.

The Irish now sit one game back of the Warriors in the conference race with another meeting in Wheaton Tuesday.

Kankakee 17, Thornridge 2 (3 inn.): At home, the Kays (5-19, 3-10 Southland) plated all 17 of their runs in the first inning, needing just five hits. They drew eight walks and five hit-by-pitches, with one Thornridge error leading to four unearned Kankakee runs.

Devin Arbour tripled, drove in three runs and scored twice. Johnny Short singled, drove in three and scored twice. Bryce Deany allowed two earned runs on four hits, a walk and five strikeouts in three innings.

Wilmington 15, Peotone 0 (4 inn.): At home, the Wildcats (14-5-1, 9-2 Illinois Central Eight) saw Cooper Holman strike out 10 and walk one in a one-hitter. He also went 2 for 3 with two runs and RBIs apiece. Ryan Kettman was also 2 for 3 with a double, three RBIs and two runs. Brayden Meents singled, scored twice and drove in a pair.

Kayden Derkacy singled for Peotone (3-15, 1-9).

Streator 5, Reed-Custer 2 (5 inn.): In a lightning-shortened affair, the host Comets (5-16, 4-7 ICE) saw Streator plate five runs in the top of the fifth.

Thomas Emery doubled and scored. Alex Fierro allowed an earned run on seven hits, a walk and a strikeout in a complete game, with the Bulldogs capitalizing on a pair of Reed-Custer errors.

Milford 15, Iroquois West 1 (5 inn.): At home, the Bearcats (11-9, 5-3 Vermilion Valley) plated a dozen runs in the bottom of the fourth. Joey Bushnell was 4 for 4 with a triple, four RBIs and two runs. Aiden Frerichs went 2 for 2 with a homer and two RBIs. Lucas Summers went 2 for 3 with a double, three RBIs and a run. Hixon Lafond allowed an earned run on five hits, a walk and three strikeouts in a complete game.

Brody Mueller was 2 for 3 with a double and a run for the Raiders (7-10, 4-4). Aayden Miller had an RBI single and allowed three earned runs on five hits, six walks and four strikeouts in three innings.

St. Anne 11, Grant Park 6: The visiting Cardinals (7-8, 3-4 River Valley) led 10-1 after three innings and never looked back. Jackson Hawkins (three RBIs, two runs) and Preston Harrington-Dewitt (three RBIs, run) each homered, with Harrington-Dewitt adding a double. Liam Goodrich was 3 for 4 with a run and RBI apiece. Harrington-Dewitt allowed an earned run on four hits, three walks and seven strikeouts in six innings.

Caiden Krone was 2 for 3 with a run for the Dragons (5-11, 4-5). Aiden Overbeek and Max Paez each had RBI singles and scored.

Herscher suspended due to weather: At Lisle, Herscher’s game with the Lions was suspended to Tuesday due to weather. Play will resume with the Tigers ahead 5-1 in the third inning.

Softball

Wilmington 4, Peotone 0: At home, Lexi Strohm struck out six in a perfect game for the Wildcats (18-5, 10-0 ICE), who scored all four of their runs in the fifth. Nina Egizio was 2 for 3 with a double and three RBIs. Keeley Walsh and Molly Southall singled and scored. Taylor Tenn was 2 for 3 with a double and a run.

Sophie Klawitter allowed an earned run on six hits and 10 strikeouts in a complete game for Peotone (8-11, 1-9), who had a pair of errors.

Bishop McNamara 3, Aurora Christian 0: At Aurora, Joslynn Dole allowed two hits, a walk and struck out one in a shutout for the Fightin’ Irish (12-5, 9-1 CCC). Gabby Burnett was 2 for 2 with two RBIs. Reagan Kaner tripled. Sophia Piggush had an RBI single.

Manteno 2, Coal City 1: At home, Aubrie Goudreau’s walk-off single won it for the Panthers (16-5, 9-2 ICE). Goudreau and Alyssa Singleton (3B, 2 R) each had two hits. Mady Dye allowed an unearned run on eight hits, six strikeouts and two walks in a complete game.

Masyn Kuder went the distance for the Coalers (16-10, 7-3) and allowed two runs (one earned) on nine hits, two walks and six strikeouts. She also went 2 for 4 with a double. Leah Jensen also had two hits.

Reed-Custer 9, Streator 4: No individual stats were available for the Comets (13-7, 7-3) from their home win.

Clifton Central 12, Illinois Lutheran 3: At home, the Comets (5-15, 4-6 RVC) broke it open with four runs in the fourth inning and five in the fifth despite tallying just five hits. Mia Perzee was 2 for 4 with an RBI and two runs. Hannah LeClair doubled and scored two runs.

Laney Bussian allowed an earned run on two hits, three walks and four strikeouts in four innings. Mallory Stewart allowed two unearned runs on three hits and four strikeouts in three innings.

Grant Park 21, St. Anne 6 (4 inn.): The host Dragons (15-3, 8-2 RVC) scored nine first-inning runs and never looked back. Cheyenne Hayes went 3 for 4 with a double, six RBIs and a run. Elise Wallace was 3 for 3 with four runs and two RBIs. Delaney Heldt, Claire Sluis and Ava Kokos had two hits apiece. Mackenna Wells allowed six runs (one earned) on seven hits, two walks and a strikeout in a complete game.

Alexis Hedges doubled twice and drove in a pair for the Cardinals (1-13, 0-10). Daniela Pena was 2 for 2 with a run. Tatum Kirkland was 1 for 3 with two runs and RBIs apiece.

Herscher suspended at Lisle: The Tigers were tied with host Lisle 1-1 in the top of the sixth inning before weather suspended the finish to Tuesday.

Boys track and field

River Valley Conference championships: Beecher (93 points) won a competitive RVC title, with St. Anne and Illinois Lutheran (73) tying for second, a point ahead of Tri-Point. Momence (68) was fifth and Clifton Central (51) was sixth.

The Bobcats got gold medals from Connor Cochrane in the 400 meters (54.14 secons) and Wences Baumgartner in the high jump (5 feet, 10½ inches) and earned five second-place finishes.

St. Anne’s Aden Pinson won the 100 meters (11.57).

Momence’s Evan Williams, Jayden Dau, Anthony Jones and Jadon Mitchell won both the 4x100 relay (46.68) and 4x200 relay (1:38.46).

Clifton Central’s Jake Thompson swept the shot put (44 feet, 7 inches) and discus (164 feet, 6 inches).

Girls track and field

River Valley Conference championships: Clifton Central scored 141 points to win the RVC title. Beecher (102) was second, Momence (79) was fourth and St. Anne (36) was fifth.

Eriannah Martinez won the 300 hurdles (49.96) for the Comets. She was joined by Savannah Reed, Rilee Britt and Alexis Schultz on the winning 4x800 relay (11:03.47). Schultz won the triple jump (30 feet, 9 inches). Emma Koch won the high jump (4 feet, 4 inches), Ashtynn Rosenbrock won the shot put (37 feet, 10¾ inches) and Lia Prairie won the discus (133 feet, 6 inches).

Beecher swept the distance races, with Rachel Imig winning the 1,600 meters (6:02.44) and Maeve McDermott taking the 3,200 meters (14:52.00).

Momence’s Natalia Williams won the 100 meters (13.65) and 100 hurdles (17.99). Williams, Ashawnty Felix, Demetrionna Prince and Kamilah Jones won the 4x100 relay (52.79). Felix, Prince, Jones and Jaylah Shell won the 4x200 relay (1:55.45).

St. Anne was led by Jayla Smith’s second-place finish in the long jump (14 feet).