Liberty Intermediate earns state’s Blue Ribbon Schools recognition

Bourbonnais Elementary Superintendent Adam Ehrman and Liberty Principal Bret Pignatiello stand with Gov. JB Pritzker on Friday, Oct. 10, 2025, at an event recognizing recipients of the Illinois Governor’s Blue Ribbon Schools. Liberty Intermediate was one of 28 schools recognized for exemplary academic achievement. (Photo Provided by Adam Ehrman)

Liberty Intermediate School was one of 28 schools across the state to be recognized for exemplary academic performance through the Illinois Governor’s Blue Ribbon Schools program.

The state recognition was established this year after the federal government shut down the National Blue Ribbon Schools Program in August.

The 2025 Governor’s Blue Ribbon Schools were announced Friday at a statewide press conference hosted at Glen Oaks Elementary School in Hickory Hills.

The event celebrated schools across the state that had completed the federal review process for National Blue Ribbon eligibility and met the rigorous national standards for performance and excellence.

For over 40 years, the national program has honored public and private schools based on outstanding student achievement.

The 2025 school recipients from Illinois had already been selected by the U.S. Department of Education before the program was shuttered.

Liberty Intermediate was the only Kankakee County school to make the list, which included 15 public schools and 13 private schools.

Superintendent Adam Ehrman and Liberty Principal Bret Pignatiello attended the event on behalf of Bourbonnais Elementary School District 53.

“This recognition reflects the highest level of academic achievement and organizational excellence,” Ehrman said in a news release. “When we learned that the federal process would not proceed, I reached out to our state partners, legislators and the Illinois State Board of Education to help ensure that the schools which had completed the federal review would still be recognized.

“I am grateful that this collaborative effort resulted in acknowledgment for Liberty Intermediate School and others that met the same national standards.”

Pignatiello added that the “honor belongs to our entire community.”

“It reflects the dedication of our teachers and staff, the support of our families and the focus of our students,” Pignatiello said in the release. “We are proud to represent Bourbonnais and to show what can be accomplished when everyone works together toward a shared mission.”

Ehrman also said the recognition represents years of work district-wide, grounded in systems-level reform and shared commitment.

“This honor is not only a celebration of Liberty’s excellence, but a reflection of the collective effort across our district,” he said in the release. “It underscores the power of alignment, consistency and belief in every student’s potential.”

District 53 is among 100 nationwide to exceed pre-pandemic achievement levels in both reading and math, according to the Education Recovery Scorecard.

Fourth-grade science teacher Ashley Birkey asks questions of her students at Liberty Intermediate School on Nov. 13, 2024. The school recently achieved exemplary status on the Illinois State Board of Education's annual Illinois Report Card gradings. (Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette)

Liberty Intermediate School has also been named a Model PLC School by Solution Tree, placing it among the top one percent of schools nationally for professional learning communities.

Going forward, the ISBE will manage the Governor’s Blue Ribbon Schools application process to ensure the achievements of Illinois schools continue to be acknowledged and celebrated for years to come, according to the governor’s office.

All honorees will also be invited to a special recognition event at the Governor’s Mansion in Springfield this spring.