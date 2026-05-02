Bradley hires pre-construction manager for waterpark

Another firm has been hired by Bradley regarding to the pending construction of a massive indoor waterpark.

While the final design continues to push forward as a summer groundbreaking for the development just south of the Northfield Square mall site, the village board hired a company to assist in oversight of the project’s pre-construction phase.

By unanimous vote at Monday’s Bradley Village Board meeting, trustees approved the hiring of ARCO/Murray, a Downers Grove-based design and construction firm, to aid in the development of the targeted Mattel Wonder Indoor Waterpark.

The firm, which is the preferred vendor for Mattel, is not new to Mattel. The company is the construction manager for Mattel, which is about one year into its park build in Bellevue Bay, Nebraska.

The Nebraska park, which will feature a retractable roof as also planned for Bradley, is expected to open in 2027.

Bellevue Bay will be the first Mattel-branded indoor waterpark to open.

There is a strong potential that ARCO/Murray could become the project’s construction manager when development in Bradley begins.

Village officials remain confident the $90-million to $100-million project will break ground this summer. The Bradley park is targeting a spring 2028 opening.

The Nebraska project is very similar to the Bradley project, Mayor Mike Watson said. In that regard, he said, bringing ARCO/Murray on board greatly aids this project.

He said obstacles experienced in Nebraska could be avoided in Bradley due to having the same company overseeing and guiding the project.

“We can gain valuable insight,” he said. “It’s the same waterslide package, the same building. That year of knowledge will gain what works and what doesn’t work.”

The village’s first contract with ARCO/Murray was approved at a cost of $100,000. Watson said total will likely only represent “a fraction” of what will be spent with the company.

Watson did note other engineering firms will be welcomed to bid on the construction management bid is made available. He said a firm should be in by June or July.

Whichever firm is hired, it would be paid a percentage of what the ultimate price of the construction could be. The fee would likely be in the 4% range, he said.

“This will be a huge hire for this project. They will be helping us save as much money as possible. They will work hand in hand with us.”

Two weeks ago the village board hired an engineering firm, Martin Aquatic Design and Engineering, Inc., of Orlando, Florida, to oversee the design of the “wet portion” of the park.

By wet portion, Watson said, the firm would be dedicated to the water tower, slides, splash pads, pool, swim-up bar, water spouts/sprinklers, lazy river, wave pool and other similar attractions.