The impact of the March 10 tornado will ripple through the Kankakee County community for years to come.

The Daily Journal is reflecting on that impact with today’s commemorative special section, “Stronger Together: Kankakee County’s Recovery.”

Head to a newsstand to grab your copy or check out today’s Daily Journal eNewspaper. Access the special section by clicking the Stronger Together tab at the top left.

This issue condenses over a month of coverage and documentation of the storm’s aftermath as well as the community’s response and support.

For the full stories and more, visit the 2026 Kankakee County Tornado page at shawlocal.com.

To take a look back at a collection of photos from the days and weeks that followed, visit the gallery below.