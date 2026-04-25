Birth announcements: Kankakee County - April 25, 2026

Jace and Gabrielle Battrell, Manteno, boy, Leo James, Nov. 17, first child. The mother is the former Gabrielle Keller.

Patrick and Haley Peters, Kankakee, girl, Mabel Marie, Nov. 17, second child.

Antonio Nolden and Ariana Martinez, Kankakee, boy, Alaric Broly Harry, Nov. 18, second child.

Zach Venegas and Rosa Lowery, Bradley, boy, Zayvior G., Nov. 19, third child.

Alexander Christie and Emily Fasano, Kankakee, girl, Zoey Ray, Nov. 19, second child.

Jacob Thurman and Teressa White, Pembroke Township, girl, TaressaSunshine, Nov. 19.

Gabe and Yasmine Jones, Kankakee, boy, Ronan, Nov. 20, second child.