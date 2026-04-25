Beecher softball moves to 17-0; G-SW softball, baseball split doubleheaders: Saturday’s Daily Journal roundup

Softball

Beecher 15, Arthur-Lovington 0 (4 inn.): Carmela Irwin threw four one-hit innings with six strikeouts as the Bobcats won the first of two games Saturday, their ninth shutout in a row. Elena Kvasnicka and Liliana Irwin each went 2 for 3 with three RBIs and a run while Makenzie Johnson walked four times and scored four runs.

Beecher 10, St. Joseph-Ogden 5: The Bobcats (17-0) had their shutout streak snapped in the second game of the day, but remained unbeaten on the season. Makenzie Johnson was 3 for 4 with a home run, a triple, a double, three RBIs and two runs. Grace Wuest and Makenna Albert each went 2 for 3 with three RBIs while Carmela Irwin was 2 for 3 with two doubles and three runs. Taylor Norkus struck out 10 batters in seven innings.

Serena 2, Gardner-South Wilmington 0: The Panthers were no-hit by Serena’s Cassie Walsh in the first game of a doubleheader Saturday, with Maddie Simms allowing just two hits in six innings to take a tough loss. Ella Mack drew a walk and Simms reached on an error.

Gardner-South Wilmington 16, Serena 1 (6 inn.): The bats came alive for the Panthers (14-8) after being no-hit earlier in the day. Maddie Simms was 5 for 5 with a triple, a double, six RBIs and two runs while Nina Siano was 4 for 5 with a double, a triple, an RBI and four runs. Brynn Christensen allowed just three hits in six innings, striking out 13.

BBCHS Invite

Manteno 6, Peoria Notre Dame 3: Alyssa Singleton, Savannah Watkins, Aubrie Goudreau, Mady Dye and Amiya Carlile all had two hits as the Panthers won their first of two games on the day. Watkins had two RBIs while Singleton, Goudreau, Carlile each scored a run. Dye worked all seven innings, allowing eight hits and just one earned run.

Yorkville 5, Bradley-Bourbonnais 2: The Boilermakers had a five-game winning streak snapped with a loss in the first of two games at their home invite. Bristol Schriefer and Lydia Hammond both doubled and scored a run. Hammond allowed three hits and two runs in four innings, striking out six.

Edwardsville 20, Bradley-Bourbonnais 17: Shannon Lee had a big day out of the leadoff spot, going 5 for 6 with a inside-the-park home run, two doubles, four RBIs and three runs as the Boilermakers (16-6) lost a shootout. Bristol Schriefer was 3 for 5 with an RBI and three runs while Avery Moutrey was 4 for 4 with an RBI and two runs.

Benet Academy 7, Manteno 2: The Panthers (13-5) dropped the second game Saturday. Alyssa Singleton was 2 for 3 with a steal and a run and Savannah Watkins was 1 for 3 with a run. Aubrie Goudreau and Mady Dye each had an RBI.

Baseball

Serena 5, Gardner-South Wilmington 4: The visiting Panthers had go-ahead run on base in the top of the seventh but ultimately dropped the first game of a doubleheader. Reed Millette was 2 for 4 with two runs and Case Christensen was 2 for 3 with two RBIs and a run.

Gardner-South Wilmington 16, Serena 6: Reed Millette and Owen Vitko each had two hits and three RBIs to lead the Panthers (8-5) to a win and a doubleheader split. Cameron Gray was 3 for 4 with an RBI and three runs out of the leadoff spot while Caden Christensen and Hunter Partilla had two RBIs apiece.

Joliet Central 3, Kankakee 1: Bentley Deany allowed just three hits and one earned run in six innings, striking out five, as the Kays (4-16) took a road loss. Devin Arbour was 1 for 2 with a double, two walks and a run.

LeRoy 10, St. Anne/Donovan 9: The Cardinals (5-7) had a comeback push come up short at home. Jackson Hawkins was 1 for 4 with a two-run home run, Brandon Schoth was 3 for 4 with an RBI and two runs and Liam Goodrich was 2 for 3 with three RBIs.