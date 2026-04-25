Aroma fundraiser seeks help for tornado victims

The Aroma Park water tower appears through damaged trees on April 8, 2026, nearly one month after the EF-3 tornado. A community-based group has planned a fundraising event to help those dealing with the effects of the March 10 tornado. (Tiffany Blanchette)

While property damages in Aroma Township will eventually rise well into the millions of dollars, a fundraising organization has been established to help in some way.

Storm To Strength Initiative, established by a quartet of Aroma Township area residents, is seeking donations in an effort to help survivors “rebuild homes, restore stability, and transform loss into lasting resilience and strength.”

The four-person team heading this effort are: Meghan Elliott, Steve Harrison, Drew Ogrentz and Jim Gerth.

The organization is coordinating a fundraising event set to take place from 5-11 p.m. on Saturday, May 30 at the Knights of Columbus, 187 S. Indiana Ave., Kankakee.

Tickets for the event are $30 per person if purchased online at Eventbrite.com “Kankakee Strong: A Storm to Strength Fundraiser” or by emailing info@StormToStrength.org. Tickets are $40 if purchased at the door.

The evening will feature food and drink, a live and silent auction, raffle baskets, blackjack, and live music from 6-11 p.m. from the John David Daily Band.

“Most importantly, come be part of something bigger: neighbors coming together to help neighbors rebuild, recover, and regain their strength,” according to event promotions.

All money raised will go directly toward supporting those affected as they move forward.

Event planners are seeking sponsorships to aid fundraising. For further information, call Elliott at 815-644-1080.

There are six levels of sponsorship:

· $15,000 – Platinum (10 guests)

· $10,000 – Diamond (8 guests)

· $7,500 – Gold (6 event tickets)

· $5,000 – Silver (4 event tickets)

· $2,500 – Bronze (2 event tickets)

· $1,000 – Sapphire (1 event ticket)

“As a community sponsor, you play a vital role in the success of this initiative,” organizers said. “Your partnership not only provides essential financial support, but also demonstrates leadership, compassion, and a commitment to the well-being of our entire community.”