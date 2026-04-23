Volunteers beautify community on Day of Action

Volunteers Lisa Hassett, left, and Nicholas Scocozzo, with Dow Chemical in Kankakee, clean up Washington Park during the United Way of Kankakee & Iroquois Counties’ annual Day of Action on Wednesday, April 22, 2026. (Tiffany Blanchette)

With trash bags and grabbers in hand, volunteers set out on 29 Earth Day projects on Wednesday as part of the United Way of Kankakee & Iroquois Counties’ annual Day of Action.

Areas residents, groups and local businesses lent a hand in the effort this year alongside thousands of people across the globe that take action each year to improve their communities by volunteering with United Way.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 7 Earth Day: United Way's Day of Action Volunteers with Dow Chemical in Kankakee clean up Washington Park during the United Way of Kankakee & Iroquois Counties’ annual Day of Action on Wednesday, April 22, 2026. (Tiffany Blanchette)

The 29 local service projects were planned in Kankakee, Bradley, Bourbonnais, Manteno, Pembroke, Herscher and Clifton this year, with opportunities to help restore community spaces that were damaged by the March 10 tornado.

The 2025 Day of Action celebrated a record-breaking 180 volunteers who served across 15 project sites. The number of project sites this year was almost doubled, with more than 200 volunteers needed to accomplish the full vision for the day.

Volunteers of all ages are welcome every year and can give back to their community by beautifying parks, cleaning up streets and helping nonprofits.

Community members or workplaces that were unable to volunteer can show support by making a gift online at www.myunitedway.org/givenow.