Reed-Custer’s Moyers outlasts Peotone’s Klawitter in 11-inning pitchers’ duel: Monday’s Daily Journal roundup

Softball

Reed-Custer 2, Peotone 1 (11 inn.): Sophie Moyers and the visiting Comets (10-5, 5-2 Illinois Central Eight) came out on top of Sophie Klawitter and the Blue Devils (6-8, 1-6) in an epic pitchers’ duel that saw both starters throw all 11 innings. Moyers allowed eight hits, had 12 strikeouts, no walks and scored the go-ahead run in the 11th on a hit from Kirstin Klein and ensuing error. Mackenzie Foote was 1 for 4 with a run and Caysie Esparza was 1 for 5 with an RBI.

Klawitter racked up 19 strikeouts for the Blue Devils with just two walks and six hits allowed. She also went 3 for 5 with a double and a run, scoring on an Ava Kosmos sacrifice fly in the sixth that tied the game.

Bradley-Bourbonnais 7, Lincoln-Way Central 3: Lydia Hammond’s six one-run innings helped lead the Boilermakers 14-4, 3-3 SouthWest Suburban) to their third conference win in a row. Hammond had eight strikeouts and no walks. Bristol Schriefer was 2 for 4 with two RBIs and a run while Avery Moutrey was 2 for 2 with two RBIs and a run. Shannon Lee was 1 for 3 with a walk, an RBI and two runs.

Marian Central 4, Bishop McNamara 2: The Fightin’ Irish (7-4, 4-1 Chicagoland Christian) had a 30-game conference winning streak snapped in Monday’s home loss. Joslynn Dole allowed six hits in seven innings while recording 11 strikeouts. She also went 1 for 3 with a home run and two runs scored. Maddy Weiland and Sophia Piggush each had a hit.

Wilmington 7, Manteno 5: The visiting Wildcats (13-3, 6-0 ICE) took the first meeting in this series between ICE heavyweights riding double-digit win streaks. Taylor Stefancic was 3 for 4 with two RBIs and a run and Keeley Walsh was 2 for 4 with two RBIs and three runs. Nina Egizio was 2 for 4 with an RBI while Molly Southall had a RBI triple and scored a run.

Ginny Kvasnicka was 2 for 4 with two RBIs for the Panthers (11-2, 6-1). Aubrie Goudreau was 2 for 4 with a run and Mady Dye was 2 for 4 with an RBI.

Clifton Central 17, Illinois Lutheran 0 (5 inn.): Jaelyn Koch and Tinley Knorr each drove in three runs, Keira Donnelly and Alexa White each drove in two and Mallory Stewart allowed just two hits over four innings as the Comets (2-11, 1-4 River Valley) snapped an 11-game skid. Stewart also scored three runs while Donnelly, Bella Kempen and Ella Ponton scored two apiece.

Gardner-South Wilmington 4, Plano 3: All four runs came in the top of the seventh as the visiting Panthers (11-7) rallied for a win. Nina Siano was 1 for 4 with two RBIs and a run and Liv Siano was 1 for 3 with a double and a run. Maddie Simms had six strikeouts in five innings before Brynn Christensen had just one batter reach on an error over two hitless relief innings.

Watseka 9, Armstrong 3: Noelle Schroeder was 2 for 4 with a solo home run and two-run double as the Warriors (10-4, 2-3 Vermilion Valley) won at home. Lilly Kingdon racked up 18 strikeouts in seven innings while Emma Klopp was 2 for 4 with an RBI and two runs. Christa Holohan was 2 for 4 with two runs and Aspen Eades was 2 for 3 with three RBIs.

Benton Central (Ind.) 7, Milford/Cissna Park 6 (8 inn.): At home, the Bearcats (7-4) saw an early 6-1 lead slip away. Addison Lucht was 2 for 4 with a grand slam, a double, five RBIs and two runs. Ellie Schwartz and Hannah Borgers each had two hits. The Bearcats committed nine errors, leading only one of the runs Kami Muehling surrendered to be earned on seven hits, a walk and four strikeouts in a complete game.

Westville 5, Iroquois West 0: Kyla Dewitt was 2 for 3 in a losing effort for the Raiders (5-8, 1-2 VVC). Tessa Pankey was 1 for 3.

Baseball

Bishop McNamara 9, St. Edward 1: A big day from leadoff hitter Coen Demack propelled the Fightin’ Irish (9-4, 4-1 CCC) to their fourth straight conference win. Demack was 2 for 3 with a double, a steal, three RBIs and two runs while Ian Irps, Sean Boyd, Logan Popovich, Preston Payne and Michael Clark each had one RBI. Clark allowed just four hits and one run in six innings.

Lincoln-Way East 9, Bradley-Bourbonnais 2: The Boilermakers (4-11, 0-5 SWSC) fell at home in conference play. Keaton Allison and Jace Boudreau each had an RBI while Andrew Kubal and Byron Sumrall each scored a run. Boudreau also struck out four over 1⅔ shutout relief innings and Tyson Arbour didn’t allow a hit in two shutout innings.

Rich Township 17, Kankakee 7 (5 inn.): Devin Arbour, Johnny Short and Dylan Shepard each drove in a pair of runs in a road loss for the Kays (4-13, 2-5 Southland Athletic). Seven different players scored a run for Kankakee.

Clifton Central 13, Illinois Lutheran 0 (5 inn.): After Derek Meier struck out seven over four hitless innings, Braylon Porter and Braden Kempen combined for a hitless fifth inning to give the Comets (8-4, 5-0 RVC) a combined five-inning no-hitter. Meier also went 2 for 3 with two walks, an RBI and three runs while Blake Chandler was 1 for 3 with three RBIs and two runs. Reece Boudreau and Graysen Boudreau each had two hits and two RBIs.

Beecher 4, Gardner-South Wilmington 3: After the visiting Panthers (5-4, 2-2 RVC) rallied in the fifth to tie things 3-3, Easton Lane homered in the bottom of the inning to give the Bobcats (8-7, 3-3) the lead and the win. Lane was 3 for 3 with two doubles, three RBIs and two runs while Chasten Clegg had five strikeouts and allowed just one hit over 2⅓ key relief innings.

Reed Millette was 2 for 3 with a double and a run for G-SW while Caden Christensen was 1 for 4 with a two-run double and a run.

Wilmington 6, Manteno 3: Ryan Kettman was 3 for 4 with a triple, an RBI and a run as the visiting Wildcats (9-4-1, 5-2 ICE) picked up their third straight win. Zach Ohlund was 2 for with two walks, a double and two RBIs and Declan Moran also drove in two runs. Kettman picked up the win on the mound, allowing six hits in 6⅓ innings.

The Panthers (9-3, 5-2) had Jake Stevens go 1 for 2 with two RBIs and Moises Garcia go 2 for 3. Brendan Jedlicka had 10 strikeouts in six innings.

Reed-Custer 10, Peotone 8: The visiting Comets (4-10, 3-4 ICE) came back late with five runs in the seventh to win for the third time in four games. Jeffrey Wolford was 3 for 4 with a double, two RBIs and two runs while Thomas Emery and Christian Mounts had two hits apiece, with Emery scoring three runs and Mounts driving in two.

The Blue Devils (2-11, 1-6) had Declan McMaster and Eli Chenoweth each go 2 for 4 with an RBI and a run while Tyler Leitelt was 2 for 3 with two runs.

Milford 10, Cissna Park 0 (5 inn.): Aiden Frerichs hit a three-run home run and Maddox Muehling allowed just two hits in four innings as the host Bearcats (9-5, 4-1 VVC) picked up their fourth win in five games. Coy Lucht and Aiden Bell each scored two runs while Joey Bushnell had two RBIs and Isaac Schaumburg and Lucas Summers had one.

Skyler Estay was 2 for 2 for the Timberewolves (1-6, 1-4) while Seth Walder had two walks and two stolen bases.

Iroquois West 8, Westville 3: The visiting Raiders (6-7, 3-2 VVC) scored six runs in the final two innings for a comeback win in conference play. Anthony Trumpower allowed one hit in two relief innings while the comeback took place. Brody Mueller, Julian Melgoza and Noah Shrove each had two RBIs while Landen Kraft scored two runs. Wyatt Breen was 2 for 4 with three steals, an RBI and a run.

Armstrong 13, Watseka 3 (5 inn.): Tyler Waugh had two RBIs and Payton Schaumburg had one as the host Warriors (4-9, 1-5 VVC) dropped a conference game. Hunter Wolfe had three strikeouts in 2 ⅓ shutout innings.

Girls soccer

Manteno 9, Wilmington 1: Senior Emily Horath had three goals and two assists to lead the host Panthers (5-6, 1-2 ICE) to a win on senior night and their first conference win. Jazmine Wilcoxen and Madison Borrmann each had a goal and an assist while Lyndi Fenimore, Peyton Boros, Loryn Edwards and Litzy Campos-Avila each had one goal. Miranda Lingo and McKenzie Doyle each had one assist.

No individual stats were immediately available for the Wildcats (1-7, 0-4).

Beecher 9, Momence 0: At Beecher, no individual stats were available. The Bobcats improved to 9-3-1 and 3-1 in the RVC, while Momence fell to 1-7, 1-4.

Boys tennis

Coal City 3, Yorkville 2: Troy Larson’s win at No. 2 singles was joined by wins from Dominick Chellino and Aiden Meister at No. 1 doubles and Brady Noffsinger and Hayden Kennell at No. 3 doubles to give the host Coalers a narrow win.

Boys track and field

Bradley-Bourbonnais Triangular: The host Boilermakers dominated their SWSC triangular, as their 84 points were more than Lincoln-Way West (54) and Lockport (17) combined. Brandon Sumrall won the 100 meters (11.49 s), Lyzale Edmon won the 200 (22.22) and Kayden Bowens won the 400 (53.05), while Jamir Burt won the 110 hurdles (14.91) and Jekyri Earley won the 300 hurdles (42.98) to give the Boilers a sweep in every solo event 400 meters or less.

Malik Armstrong, Earley, Joey Shervino and Demars Dorsey won the 4x400 (3:52.20). Dorsey won the high jump (1.78 m), Bowens won the triple jump (12.54) and Latrell Lowe won the long jump (6.05).