Fire on East Court Street in Kankakee displaces nine people

Nine people were displaced following a fire in a four-unit apartment in a building in the 1100 block of East Court Street on Tuesday.

No injuries were reported, Kankakee Fire Chief Bryan LaRoche said.

Firefighters from Kankakee, Bourbonnais, Bradley and Limestone were dispatched about 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, LaRoche said.

Upon arrival, they found smoke and fire in the rear of the building.

The fire was contained to one unit.

There was minor fire in the unit, but the nine people, including three children, living in the units had to be displaced, LaRoche said.

The fire was in the walls and electrical in nature.

The building will be vacant for at least one or two weeks, LaRoche said.

There was about $50,000 in damages.