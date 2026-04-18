Tom Schroeder honored for volunteer work with Watseka track and field

Anyone who has been to a track meet in Watseka over the past two decades has probably seen Tom Schroeder.

Whether it was at his main post anchoring the triple jump, covering the first exchange on relays or assisting elsewhere around the track, Schroeder has been a mainstay at high school meets while also helping put on the IESA sectional meets held at Watseka Junior High every year.

For his many years of volunteer work, Schroeder was presented with a Distinguished Service Award from the Illinois Track and Cross Country Coaches Association before a meet on Monday.

Schroeder first found out about the award in January, which girls track coach Troy Simpson and boys coach Richard Ditke nominated him for.

“I got an email from the [ITCCA] guy, and to be honest, I called Coach Ditke and Coach Simpson to see if it was true,” Schroeder said. “It was a surprise, and I’m grateful for the recognition, but that’s not the reason I do it. I do it to help the kids out and help Coach Ditke and Coach Simpson.”

Watseka girls track and field coach Troy Mitchell (left) presents Tom Schroeder with a Distinguished Service Award from the Illinois Track and Cross Country Coaches Association before a meet on Monday, April 13, 2026. (Photo Submitted by Troy Mitchell)

Living down the street from the high school, he would attend track meets regularly and started volunteering long before his son Jordan, a 2022 Watseka graduate, was on the high school track team.

He has continued the work in the years since Jordan moved on to college.

Schroeder said he enjoyed getting to be down on the field with his son for many of his high school meets, and one of his favorite memories from his time volunteering came during Jordan’s senior year.

“He never did triple jump in his first three years, but one meet I get out there, and they’d put him in the triple jump,” Schroeder said. “So that was special, getting to measure his triple jumps.”

Whether through his volunteer work for track and field or his time as a basketball coach and referee, Schroeder has just enjoyed being out in the community and getting to know so many people.

“But just seeing all the great athletes that have come through, not only in Watseka but in the area, and you see them down the road,” he said. “You see them at games, and they say hi to you, and that’s what it’s about. It’s just about building those relationships and having fun with them.”

Schroeder said that he’s heard from many people, whether he met them through track and field or not, since his award was announced.

And while he may not have been looking for any recognition, Schroeder said it means a lot that what he’s done has mattered to people.

“I just appreciate all the athletes and parents that have said congratulations and reached out,” he said. “It’s an awesome feeling.”