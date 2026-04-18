Camille Czako, Joslynn Dole homer for Mac; Beecher’s Norkus Ks 23 in twin bill: Friday’s Daily Journal roundup

Softball

Bishop McNamara 18, Aurora Christian 2 (4 inn.): The Fightin’ Irish (7-3, 4-0 Chicagoland Christian) continued their dominant start to CCC play with a road win. They have outscored conference opponents 76-7 so far. Camille Czako was 2 for 3 with a double and a three-run home run, Joslynn Dole was 2 for 2 with a two-run home run and Rhaya DePaolo and Maddy Weiland had three hits apiece. Dole also had eight strikeouts and no walks in four innings.

Beecher 10, Gardner-South Wilmington 0 (5 inn.): Taylor Norkus tossed five three-hit innings with eight strikeouts to give the Bobcats a home win in the first game of a River Valley Conference doubleheader. Makenzie Johnson was 2 for 2 with two RBIs and a run while Elena Kvasnicka and Maddy Grooms each had two hits and two runs. Grace Wuest drove in three runs and Carmela Irwin drove in two.

Ella Mack, Brynn Christensen and Kayla Scheuber each had a hit for the Panthers with Scheuber also stealing a base.

Beecher 4, Gardner-South Wilmington 0: The Bobcats (11-0, 6-0 River Valley) swept Friday’s doubleheader behind another dominant performance from Taylor Norkus. She allowed just one hit and racked up 15 strikeouts in seven shutout innings. Karsyn Kasput was 1 for 3 with a walk and two runs while Grace Wuest drove in two runs and Allie Johnson drove in one.

For the Panthers (10-7, 4-2), Brynn Christensen held Beecher to its second-lowest run total of the season. She surrendered just seven hits with three of the four runs being earned. Maddie Simms was 1 for 1 with a pair of walks.

Manteno 23, Lisle 6 (5 inn.): The Panthers (11-1, 6-0 Illinois Central Eight) erupted for their most runs since they scored 24 in their season opener. Maddie Jones and Mady Dye each had five RBIs, with Jones hitting a grand slam. Amiya Carlile and Mia Shedwill each drove in three runs while Sophie Peterson, Aubrie Goudreau, Savannah Watkins and Lanie Young each scored three runs.

Wilmington 6, Joliet West 1: Friday’s home win for the Wildcats (12-3) extended their winning streak to a dozen games. Taryn Gilbert allowed six hits and just one run in seven strong innings while Molly Southall was 3 for 3 with an RBI and two runs scored. Taylor Stefancic had a pair of doubles, two RBIs and a run and Keeley Walsh singled, walked and scored twice.

Watseka 7, Salt Fork 6: Salt Fork had the bases loaded and nobody out trailing by one in the bottom of the seventh, but the visiting Warriors (9-4, 1-3 Vermilion Valley) escaped the jam to pick up their first conference win. Lilly Kingdon had six strikeouts over seven innings with just two earned runs allowed. Emma Klopp was 3 for 4 with three RBIs and Christa Holohan was 1 for 4 with three RBIs.

Milford/Cissna Park 11, Oakwood 4: Addison Lucht went 3 for 5 with three doubles, three runs and five RBIs to propel the visiting Bearcats (7-3, 2-1 VVC) to a conference win. Hannah Borgers was 3 for 4 with a pair of doubles and two runs while Ellie Schwartz allowed just seven hits and four runs, two of which were earned, over seven innings.

Iroquois West 11, Hoopeston 1 (6 inn.): Autumn Miller had six strikeouts and just four hits allowed in six innings as the host Raiders (5-7) snapped a four-game losing streak. Jordyn Meents was 3 for 4 with a triple, two RBIs and three runs while Leah Honeycutt was 3 for 4 with an RBI and a run. Amelia Scharp had a hit, a walk, two RBIs and two runs.

Reed-Custer 11, Plano 2: Mackenzie Foote’s big day at the plate led the Comets (9-4) to a road win. She was 3 for 4 with a home run, two doubles, four RBIs and three runs. Kamryn Wilkey was 3 for 5 with a run while Cali Cassem was 2 for 4 with two RBIs. Amber Syc and Avery Vanek each had two hits and an RBI while Sophia Moyers had eight strikeouts in seven innings.

Baseball

Kankakee 8, Grant Park 5 (5 inn.): The host Kays opened Friday’s doubleheader with their second win in a row. Johnny Short and Jaden Villafuerte had two RBIs apiece while Jacob Vinardi had one. Dylan Shepard scored a pair of runs while Bryce Deany was 2 for 3 with an RBI and a run.

The Dragons had Oliver Malkowski go 1 for 1 with two runs scored while Dean Malkowski, Brody Litton and Hudson Malkowski each scored one run.

Grant Park 8, Kankakee 6 (4 inn.): The Dragons (3-7) had big games from Aiden Overbeek and Brody Litton to earn the doubleheader split with a win in the second game Friday. Overbeek was 2 for 3 with two RBIs and a run and Litton was 2 for 3 with an RBI and a run. Ian Hamann and Dean Malkowski each scored two runs.

Jaden Villafuerte was 3 for 3 with an RBI and a run for the Kays (4-12) while Bryce Deany was 1 for 2 with two RBIs and Dylan Shepard was 2 for 3 with one RBI,

Wilmington 7, Beecher 5: A three-run home run from Zach Ohlund in the sixth inning put the host Wildcats (8-4-1) up 6-5 and secured a comeback win, with Bobby Phillips adding an RBI single for insurance three batters later. Declan Moran was 2 for 4 with a run and Colin Van Duyne allowed just two hits over 3 ⅔ shutout relief innings.

The Bobcats (6-7) had Noah Hanson hit a three-run home run and Santino Imhof hit a solo shot. Gavin Van Ness was 1 for 2 with two walks and a run.

Reed-Custer 13, Clifton Central 11: Chase Isaac went 2 for 4 with a home run, four RBIs and three runs as Reed-Custer (3-11) picked up its second win in three games. Kaiden Klein was 2 for 3 with a walk and three runs while Jeffrey Wolford and Jon Doran each doubled and drove in two runs.

Central (7-4) had Noah Vining go 2 for 3 with a home run, three RBIs and two runs while Derek Meier was 1 for 2 with three walks, an RBI and two runs.

Milford 16, Oakwood 6: The Bearcats (8-4, 3-1 VVC) kept rolling offensively with another high-scoring game, giving them 54 runs in their last three games. Aiden Bell was a force out of the nine-spot in the order, going 4 for 5 with a double, six RBIs and two runs. Isaac Schaumburg Gage Mann each scored four runs while Coy Lucht and Hixon Lafond each drove in three.

Armstrong 14, Cissna Park 1: The Timberwolves (1-7, 1-4 VVC) took a conference loss at home with Austin Kaeb going 2 for 3 with a run and Seth Walder driving in a run on a fielder’s choice.

Hoopeston 13, Iroquois 7: The host Raiders (5-7, 2-2 VVC) got a solo home run from Julian Melgoza in a conference loss. Landen Kraft had two RBIs and Brody Mueller scored two runs.

Salt Fork 11, Watseka 7: Despite a four-hit day from Austin Morris, the Warriors (4-8, 1-4 VVC) fell on the road. Andrew Yates was 2 for 2 with an RBI and a run and Tyler Waugh had two RBIs.

Girls soccer

Reed-Custer 2, Beecher 2: The host Comets (2-5-1) got goals from Gwen Stewart and Hailey Compton, who tied the game with just under 15 minutes to play, in Friday’s nonconference tie.

No individual stats were immediately available for the Bobcats (8-3-1).

Boys track and field

Seneca Invite: Bishop McNamara led the local pack with a sixth-place finish (56 points) in the 15-team field. Brock Clott won the discus (50.02 m), while Malachi Lee won the long jump (7.08 m) and was second in the triple jump (13.34). Cale Hamilton was second in the shot put (15.36). The Fightin’ Irish’s 4x200 relay of Malachi Lee, Micah Lee, Rhys Landsmann and Christian Williams finished second (1:49.64).

Wilmington (32) was ninth. The Wildcats’ 4x100 team of Fynn Bryant, Nate Cupples, Hunter Kaitschuck and Billy Moore finished third (44.48 s). Kaitschuck took third in the 110 hurdles (16.02) and Moore was third in the 100 meters (11.55).

Reed-Custer (8) took 12th, led by seventh-place finishes from Tanner Gullquist in the pole vault (2.95), Jayden Bustos in the 800 meters (2:12.14) and Carson Lowe in the 3,200 meters (11:07.50). The 4x800 team of Vinny Bollino, Conor Kochanny, Colton Waldvogel and Bustos also finished seventh (9:35.06).

Beecher (7.5) was 13th and led by Wences Baumgartner’s fourth-place finish in the high jump (1.85).

Yorkville Matt Wulf Invitational: Bradley-Bourbonnais was third out of six teams with 146 points. Lyzale Edmon won the 200 meters (21.95) and was second in the 100 (11.20). Ty Berry won the discus (46.77). Jamir Burt took silver in both the 110 hurdles (15.25) and 300 hurdles (42.42).

The Boilermakers also took gold in a pair of relays. The 4x100 team of Seth Teague, Brandon Sumrall, Ky’ren Edmon and Burt won (42.96), as did the 4x200 team of Sumrall, Jordan Fitch, Kyron Birk and Lyzale Edmon (1:31.19).

Girls track and field

Seneca Invite: Reed-Custer (50 points) finished sixth to lead all area schools. Isabella Dixon won the pole vault (2.95 m) was third in the 400 meters (1:01.04). Kaitlyn Lantka won the triple jump (9.98 m). Alyssa Wollenzein took silver in the 100 hurdles (15.69) and bronze in the high jump (1.55).

Wilmington (41) took eighth. McKenna Von Tilburg won the 100 hurdles (15.53), 300 hurdles (46.47), 100 meters (12.73) and 200 meters (26.14) to dominate the sprints.

Bishop McNamara (24) was 10th, led by Jersey Slone’s third-place finish in the long jump (5.06).

Beecher (5) was 14th, paced by a sixth-place finish from Rachel Imig in the 800 meters (2:40.17).

Yorkville Matt Wulf Invitational: Bradley-Bourbonnais was fifth of six teams with 70 points. Niyah Crockett won the 400 meters (59.59) and Kelsi Bade won the discus (29.12). Lillian Longtin was second in the shot put (10.57) and Annelise Schneider was second in the high jump (1.42). The 4x100 relay of Nevaeh Brown, Sophia Brandenburg, Malayah Rahman and Crockett was third (52.25).