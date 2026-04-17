Callaghan O’Connor blasts 3 HRs, Nick Pignatiello 2 in Bishop McNamara win: Thursday’s Daily Journal roundup

Baseball

Bishop McNamara 18, Marian Central Catholic 14: Callaghan O’Connor hit three home runs and Nick Pignatiello hit two, including a seventh-inning grand slam that broke a 14-14 tie and carried the Fightin’ Irish (7-4, 2-1 Chicagoland Christian Conference) to a wild win on the road. Both Pignatiello and O’Connor had six RBIs, with O’Connor also hitting a single, walking twice and scoring five runs in total. Coen Demack went 2 for 4 with a grand slam of his own and four runs.

Kankakee 3, Thornwood 2: After allowing two runs in the first inning, Bryce Deany allowed just two hits over the next four innings before Bryce Arceneaux struck out five over two relief innings to give the Kays (3-11, 2-4 Southland Athletic Conference) a road win. Jaden Villafuerte was 2 for 4 with an RBI and a run while Johnny Short and Dylan Shepard had an RBI apiece.

Lincoln-Way East 17, Bradley-Bourbonnais 4 (5 inn.): The Boilermakers (4-9, 0-5 SouthWest Suburban Conference) fell on the road to powerhouse Lincoln-Way East. Andrew Kubal was 2 for 3 with an RBI and a run and Sam Frey was 1 for 2 with two RBIs. Frey and Keaton Allison each threw a hitless relief inning.

Manteno 6, Iroquois West 5: A three-run rally in the bottom of the seventh ended when Braden Campbell scored on a wild pitch to give the host Panthers (9-2) a walkoff win. Campbell was 3 for 4 with two RBIs and that run while Jake Stevens was 1 for 3 with a walk and a two-run home run that started that seventh-inning rally. Connor Harrod had 12 strikeouts in seven innings.

Landen Kraft was 2 for 3 with three RBIs for the Raiders (5-6) while Caleb Fauser and Aayden Miller scored two runs apiece.

Herscher 13, St. Anne/Donovan 6: Gaige Brown’s four-hit day out of the leadoff spot helped the visiting Tigers (14-4) pick up their sixth straight win. Brown had two doubles, a triple, three RBIs and two runs. Colton Carson was 2 for 4 with an RBI and four runs and Brock Berns was 2 for 4 with an RBI and two runs.

For the Cardinals (5-4), Jackson Hawkins was 2 for 2 with a walk and a run and Brandon Schoth was 1 for 4 with a three-run double.

Clifton Central 14, Beecher 9: The Comets (7-3, 4-0 River Valley Conference) secured a conference sweep with a win in a second straight high-scoring game with the Bobcats (6-6, 2-3). Mayson Mitchell was 3 for 4 with a home run, four RBIs and three runs for Clifton Central while Blake Chandler was 3 for 3 with an RBI and three runs and Brayden Meents was 3 for 3 with two RBIs and a run.

Beecher’s Gavin Van Ness was 4 for 4 with two RBIs and two runs. Chasten Clegg had an RBI and two runs and Kyler Clegg had two RBIs and a run.

Gardner-South Wilmington 13, Momence 8: Brothers Case and Caden Christensen each had two hits, four RBIs and a run to lead the Panthers (5-3, 2-1 RVC) to a road win and an RVC sweep. Reed Milette allowed just three hits and two unearned runs in four innings, striking out eight, while also going 2 for 4 with a walk and three runs.

Momence (2-4, 2-2) got big days from Jayden Link (3 for 4, two runs), Jackson Ford (2 for 3, RBI, two runs) and Daulton Mitchell (1 for 3, three RBIs, run).

Grant Park 14, Illinois Lutheran 2 (5 inn.): Nolan Olthoff and Dean Malkowski each had two hits, two RBIs and two runs as the Dragons (2-6, 2-3 RVC) won on the road to sweep the Chargers. Ian Hamman, Oliver Malkowski and Max Paez each scored two runs and Caiden Krone had two RBIs and a run.

Softball

Peotone 1, Marian Catholic 0: A seventh-inning squeeze bunt off the bat of Jilian Roark scored Payton Schnelle and gave the Blue Devils (6-7) a walkoff win. Each team had just one hit in a pitchers’ duel, with Peotone’s Sophie Klawitter getting the better of Jackie Pollock after both pitchers brought no-hitters into the seventh inning. Klawitter had 14 strikeouts in seven innings and did not issue a walk.

Beecher 10, Clifton Central 0 (5 inn.): Taylor Norkus had four strikeouts in two innings, Carmela Irwin had two strikeouts in two innings and Allie Johnson had two in one inning as the host Bobcats (9-0, 4-0 RVC) earned a conference sweep. Elena Kvasnicka was 3 for 3 with a pair of doubles, an RBI and three runs while Liliana Irwin was 1 for 3 with three RBIs.

Chloe Cotter was 2 for 3 with a double for the Comets (1-11, 0-4) and Rayven Perkins was 1 for 2 with a double.

Grant Park 15, Illinois Lutheran 0 (4 inn.): Cheyenne Hayes racked up nine strikeouts and allowed just one hit as the visiting Dragons (10-0, 5-0 RVC) remained unbeaten. Delaney Heldt was 2 for 3 with a triple, three RBIs and two runs while Abigail Garcia was 2 for 3 with a double and four RBIs and Lola Malkowski was 2 for 2 with a walk and three runs.

Donovan 17, St. Anne 1: Laylah Lou Walters allowed four hits over seven innings and also had two RBIs and two runs as the Wildcats (5-3, 3-2 RVC) picked up their third win in four games. Lily Anderson was 2 for 4 with a home run, three RBIs and two runs, Bailey Henneike was 3 for 5 with an RBI and three runs.

Alexis Hedges was 1 for 3 with a double and a run for the Cardinals (0-8, 0-5) and Addison Rafalski was 1 for 3 with an RBI.

Gardner-South Wilmington 5, Momence 0: Brynn Christensen threw five dominant innings for the visiting Panthers (10-5, 4-0 RVC), allowing just one hit to go with 10 strikeouts. Aubrey Male threw a pair of hitless relief innings. Maddie Simms was 1 for 3 with an RBI and a run while Aubree Stein had a hit, a steal, an RBI and a run.

Wilmington 13, Joliet Catholic 3 (5 inn.): The winning streak reached 11 for the Wildcats (11-3) with Thursday’s road victory. Keeley Walsh was 4 for 4 with a double, an RBI and three runs while Molly Southall was 2 for 3 with a home run, a double, two RBIs and two runs. Emilie Strong also had two hits and two RBIs.

Manteno 12, Lisle 2 (5 inn.): Alyssa Singleton was 4 for 4 with two RBIs and two runs as the Panthers (10-1, 5-0 Illinois Central Eight Conference) won the first game of an ICE series. Maddy Delya was 2 for 4 with three RBIs and two runs and had two strikeouts in an inning of relief. Mady Dye allowed three hits in four innings.

LaSalle-Peru 9, Coal City 6: The Coalers (11-9) had a 5-2 lead slip away in a road loss. Addison Harvey was 3 for 4 with a run and Calleigh Hamilton was 2 for 4 with two RBIs and a run.

Girls soccer

Herscher 9, Rantoul 0: A four-goal game from Gianni Jaime propelled the Tigers (12-2) to a home win. Sophie Venckauskas had two goals while Brooklyn Parmley, Danica Woods and Leia Haubner each had one. Gianna High had four assists, Venckauskas had two and Parmley and Ava Taylor each had one.

Coal City 4, Wilmington 1: The Coalers (1-6-2, 1-2 ICE) picked up their first win and got goals from Faith Horkavy, Hayden Francisco, Maggie Sterba and Liv Ferrari in conference play. Ashlyn Siron and Maisy Franklin each had an assist and Claire Mohler had five saves.

No individual stats were immediately for the Wildcats (1-6, 0-3).

Boys tennis

Coal City 5, Mendota 0: The Coalers were dominant Thursday at home, with Martin Ramirez winning at No. 1 singles by scores of 6-0, 6-2. Dominick Chellino and Aiden Meister at No. 1 doubles and Devon McVey and Tanner Shain at No. 2 doubles each won a pair of sets 6-0 to sweep through their matches. Tory Larson at No. 2 doubles and Hayden Kennell and Brady Noffsinger at No. 3 doubles each won by forfeit.