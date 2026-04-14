Bradley-Bourbonnais falls 8-7 to Homewood-Flossmoor in SWSC heartbreaker

Bradley-Bourbonnais' Andrew Kubal fields the ball near second base during the Boilermakers' 8-7 loss to Homewood-Flossmoor on Monday, April 13, 2026. (Tiffany Blanchette)

Bradley-Bourbonnais was six outs away from its first SouthWest Suburban Conference win of the season on Monday, but Homewood-Flossmoor had other plans.

The visiting Vikings rallied for five runs in the top of the sixth inning to take an 8-7 lead, holding on to beat the Boilermakers (4-8, 0-4 SWSC) by that score and secure the series sweep they began last Friday.

Homewood-Flossmoor had just one hit in its go-ahead rally, and while things may have started well for the Boilermakers, head coach Brad Schweigert said those sixth-inning struggles were caused by the re-emergence of some issues the team has had so far this season.

Baseball: Bradley-Bourbonnais vs. Homewood-Flossmoor Bradley-Bourbonnais' Andrew Kubal nearly beats the tag at home during the Boilermakers' 8-7 loss to Homewood-Flossmoor on Monday, April 13, 2026. (Tiffany Blanchette)

“Too many freebies, and we kind of beat ourselves there,” he said. “We’ve done that a few times this year, not competing and locking in for a full seven innings. We’ve got to play a full seven in high school baseball, and we didn’t finish the game like we wanted to. We had some bright spots in the game, but a lot of negative spots too.”

One bright spot was the offensive production, especially coming after the Boilermakers were no-hit by Northwestern commit Henry Humes in Friday’s series opener with the Vikings.

They fared better against Antonio Brown Jr. on Monday, with Cody Youngblood leading off the second with a single and courtesy runner Clark Six later scoring on a Viking error on a Trenton Burge bunt.

Baseball: Bradley-Bourbonnais vs. Homewood-Flossmoor Bradley-Bourbonnais' Clark Six approaches home plate during the Boilermakers' 8-7 loss to Homewood-Flossmoor on Monday, April 13, 2026. (Tiffany Blanchette)

That run cut the Viking’s lead to 2-1 early on, and the Boilermakers put three runs on the board in the third to take a 4-2 lead. Youngblood had an RBI single to tie it up and Burge drove in two with a go-ahead single.

A double from Andrew Kubal grew the lead to 5-2 in the fourth, and after the Vikings cut it to 5-3, Sam Frey and Burge scored big insurance runs in the fifth on a two-out wild pitch and subsequent error on the throw back home.

Baseball: Bradley-Bourbonnais vs. Homewood-Flossmoor Bradley-Bourbonnais' Jace Boudreau (5) celebrates scoring a run with teammates to pull ahead by two runs in the third inning during the Boilermakers' 8-7 loss to Homewood-Flossmoor on Monday, April 13, 2026. (Tiffany Blanchette)

That momentum quickly went away for the Boilermakers when the Vikings loaded the bases on a hit batter, an error and a walk to start the sixth.

A fielder’s choice brought home a run before Michael Watson doubled over the head of Byron Sumrall in center field to bring the Vikings within a run at 7-6.

“Freebie, freebie, freebie, and then the big hit gets us,” Schweigert said. “We didn’t make them earn it. We allowed them on base and then when they get the one hit, it really hurts.”

After Watson advanced to third on a flyout, he scored on a wild pitch to tie the game. A throwing error on a double steal attempt brought in the go-ahead run for the Vikings soon after.

The Boilermakers were held hitless over the final two innings, with Aiden Fitzgerald reaching base on catcher’s interference with one out in the seventh but advancing no further.

Baseball: Bradley-Bourbonnais vs. Homewood-Flossmoor Bradley-Bourbonnais' Liam Martin pitches during the Boilermakers' 8-7 loss to Homewood-Flossmoor on Monday, April 13, 2026. (Tiffany Blanchette)

Liam Martin started Monday and worked four strong innings, allowing three hits and two runs to go with three strikeouts.

Kubal and Youngblood each went 2 for 4 with an RBI apiece, with Kubal also scoring a run. Burge was 1 for 3 with two RBIs and Sumrall walked, had two steals and scored a run.

“We’re scrapping at-bats, quality at-bats where we’re making them throw six, seven pitches,” Schweigert said. “We’re getting some timely hits with runners on base and also taking advantage of when [our opponents] make mistakes.

“...We definitely took advantage of some of theirs, but with a full seven innings, we didn’t complete the game.”

Baseball: Bradley-Bourbonnais vs. Homewood-Flossmoor Bradley-Bourbonnais' Byron Sumrall rounds third base as coach Brad Schweigert sends him during the Boilermakers' 8-7 loss to Homewood-Flossmoor on Monday, April 13, 2026. (Tiffany Blanchette)

Things will get tougher in the next week for the Boilermakers, who will face two of the top teams in the state for their next three games.

They visit Lincoln-Way East for a conference contest Thursday, host Normal Community in a rematch of last season’s sectional semifinal on Saturday and then visit East on Monday to complete the SWSC series.

“That’s the exciting thing about playing baseball here, or any sport here, is you’re going to face the best teams in the state,” Schweigert said. “We schedule it that way, and it’s wins in May that matter. We’re trying to trust the process, face those tough teams and get better each day.”