The Vintage Pour wine bar to open in Kankakee

Justin Caldwell and Jolene Booth, left, both of Bourbonnais and co-owners of Sweet Darren’s, and Bourbonnais father and daughter Andy and Anne Fredona, right, will open The Vintage Pour on South Schuyler Avenue this May in the former Cork Wine Bar, which was previously Grapes & Hops. (Tiffany Blanchette)

A new wine bar with a vintage twist will be coming soon to downtown Kankakee.

The Vintage Pour is taking over the site of the former Cork Wine Bar, which was previously Grapes & Hops, at 251 S. Schuyler Ave.

Justin Caldwell and Jolene Booth, both of Bourbonnais and co-owners of Sweet Darren’s, are starting the venture along with some family friends, Bourbonnais father and daughter Andy and Anne Fredona.

The Vintage Pour will be a separate endeavor and unaffiliated with Sweet Darren’s, a non-profit bakery that provides job coaching, skill development, and social skills for individuals with disabilities.

The group aims to open the wine establishment the first week of May. Some minor renovations are being completed inside the bar.

The Vintage Pour will be an upscale wine bar offering an assortment of local wines, along with non-alcoholic beverage options, charcuterie boards, and desserts.

Wine selections from local and regional vineyards are still being finalized.

The Vintage Pour coming to downtown Kankakee The Vintage Pour will open on South Schuyler Avenue this May in the former Cork Wine Bar, which was previously Grapes & Hops. (Tiffany Blanchette)

Caldwell and Booth have been friends with the Fredona family for years.

This is the family’s first business venture.

The group emphasized that The Vintage Pour is woman-owned, with Jolene and Anne owning the majority of the business.

When the opportunity presented itself, the foursome decided to purchase the wine bar and put their own spin on it.

“We’ll be stepping it up,” Caldwell said. “It just won’t be your typical wine bar.”

Before Cork opened in November 2024, Grapes & Hops had been in the site for 10 years.

The establishment will be available to rent for special events, and it will have a presence at the Kankakee Farmer’s Market.

The group is excited to be part of the historic downtown Kankakee district, Caldwell said.

“We just want to bring back a gathering place,” he said. “Give it that feel where people can come together in community, hang out with friends, co-workers, family, just have conversations, and have a drink if necessary.”