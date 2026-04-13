St. Mary’s Hospital earns national recognition for emergency care excellence

St. Mary’s Hospital earned an Award of Distinction for Excellent Performance and ranks among the Top 25% nationally in the Emergency Department category in the 2026 Excellence in Healthcare Awards.

St. Mary’s Hospital, a not-for-profit member of the Prime Healthcare Foundation, has been recognized as a 4-Star Top Performer for Overall Emergency Department Care by Professional Research Consultants, a national healthcare research firm.

St. Mary’s Hospital earned an Award of Distinction for Excellent Performance and ranks among the Top 25% nationally in the Emergency Department category in the 2026 Excellence in Healthcare Awards.

The Excellence in Healthcare Awards recognize organizations and individuals who demonstrate outstanding performance in improving patient experience, employee engagement, and physician alignment, based on comprehensive survey feedback from patients, employees, and physicians, according to a news release.

“It is an honor to recognize St. Mary’s Hospital in Kankakee with this Excellence in Healthcare Award for their deserving work,” said Joe M. Inguanzo, Ph.D., president and CEO of PRC, in the release. “It takes true dedication and determination to achieve this level of excellence in Overall Care in Emergency Medicine, and St. Mary’s has shown its commitment to making their hospital a better place to work, a better place to practice medicine, and a better place for their patients to be treated.”

This recognition follows the hospital’s continued service to the community, including caring for residents affected by the March 10 EF-3 tornado that impacted the Aroma Park area, the release states.

“Since 1897, our emergency department has remained open to serve the community, and that commitment continues today,” said Patrick Kerrwood, chief executive officer of St. Mary’s Hospital, in the release. “We are here to care for every patient with compassion and respect, regardless of their circumstances.”

The award also builds on recent national recognition from the American College of Emergency Physicians (ACEP), which granted St. Mary’s Emergency Department Geriatric Emergency Department Accreditation (GEDA) in October. St. Mary’s is the only hospital serving Kankakee County to receive this designation, reflecting its commitment to specialized, high-quality care for older adults.

To learn more about the 2026 Excellence in Healthcare Awards, including eligibility and criteria, visit PRCExcellence.com.